Fruit And Vegetable Prices Up In July

Food prices were up 1.3 percent in July 2021 compared with June 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for fruit and vegetables, and grocery foods, Stats NZ said today.

“Fruit and vegetable prices generally rise in winter as lots of summer produce is out of season and becomes more expensive,” consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said.

The rise in fruit and vegetable prices was mainly influenced by higher prices for tomatoes (up 21 percent), broccoli (up 39 percent), and strawberries (up 34 percent).

