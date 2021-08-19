Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waste Not, Want Not: Pumping Up Sustainable Agriculture

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 6:22 am
Press Release: Mixrite

New Zealand’s agriculture sector has grown significantly over a number of years. And, while this growth has been welcome in terms of job creation and economic development, it has also come with a price.

The 91% increase in irrigated farmland between 2002 and 2019, as reported by StatsNZ, has meant that despite New Zealand being a water-rich country, some (particularly urban) areas are beginning to take strain to compensate for the increase in land irrigation. Similarly, New Zealand’s livestock industry’s 82% growth over the past 30 years has coincided with increased levels of pollution and the country reporting a greater carbon footprint than it had previously.

Waste is a further concern, as many chemicals and nutrients are lost during agricultural processes. Such loss not only adds a financial burden onto farmers and, consequently, on consumers, but the physical run-off of chemicals and medications meant for one area into another can result in contaminated local water supplies, the destruction of fauna and flora, and even illnesses in both humans and animals.

In order to address the issue of chemical and related waste, an increasing number of farmers are adopting dosing pumps like Mixrite. While these pumps are not new to the industry, their use is continuously expanding into new areas, and enabling farmers to distribute an even supply of chemical, nutrients, and medications to the exact locations where they are needed. The accuracy and consistency of supply presented by these pumps means a lower risk of waste and contamination. These pumps also allow for the sanitisation of water supplies and the cleaning of pipelines, which can further help to combat pollution-related issues currently associated with the industry.

Other small but useful changes across the sector may similarly prove valuable in improving New Zealand’s agriculture sustainability levels and limit the industry’s negative impact on the environment.

