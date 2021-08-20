Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand To Operate Reduced Domestic Network

Friday, 20 August 2021, 6:20 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Following the New Zealand Government’s announcement that Alert Level 4 will extend across the country until at least 11:59pm Tuesday 24 August, Air New Zealand’s schedule will be further reduced across the country.

The airline’s domestic network for the next four days is as follows:

Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says Air New Zealand supports the Government’s decision and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"Right now, it’s our priority to protect our staff, customers and New Zealand. We will be running a reduced schedule for the next four days to ensure essential workers and cargo can move around the country. We’ll then reassess our schedule in line with any further Government decisions.

“I want to thank our Air New Zealanders right across the business for their incredible work on getting customers home. Their efforts over the past 48 hours and the proceeding 560 days have been amazing.

“We have weathered this storm before and when Aotearoa is ready to travel again, we’ll be here. To our customers, thank you for standing by us and we look forward to getting you back to the skies soon.”

Customers who are booked to travel during Alert Level 4 do not need to do anything. They will receive a cancellation email, and their booking will be held in credit. Customers will have 12 months from the day their credit is processed to book a flight, and another 12 months to travel. Those who have booked through a third party will need to contact their agent.

Those who need to travel while the country is at Alert Level 4 should check their eligibility on the Government's COVID-19 website. Customers who meet the criteria and still wish to travel should call the Air New Zealand Contact Centre who will assist with their booking. Customers will also need to carry a letter to prove they are travelling for essential purposes.

Customers returning from Rarotonga over the Alert Level 4 period will be accommodated and arrangements will be made to allow them to travel home.

For the latest information, customers can check the Air New Zealand COVID-19 Hub and travel alerts page.

