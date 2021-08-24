Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dental premises go up for sale

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: Bayleys


The modern main-street premises housing a dentist’s practice that is part of New Zealand’s largest dental network have been placed on the market for sale.

The freehold site for sale at 42 South Terrace, Darfield, is fully tenanted by Darfield Dental, part of the Lumino The Dentists network, along with a Bayleys Real Estate branch. The property generates total net rental income of $72,654 plus outgoings and GST per annum.

With over 100 practices, Lumino is New Zealand’s largest network of dentists. Its Darfield Dental practice offers a wide range of services including dental hygiene, teeth whitening, implants, crowns, dentures and custom-made mouthguards.

Lumino Dental Limited occupies the majority of the South Terrace site, paying net annual rent of $48,775 plus outgoings and GST for its premises of approximately 133 square metres with six car parks. Its current lease extends to 2026 with a further five-year right of renewal.

The remainder of the site is occupied by Bayleys, New Zealand’s largest full-service real estate company, with a nationwide network dealing in residential, rural, commercial, industrial and tourism real estate, plus property services and business sales.

The property at 42 South Terrace, Darfield, is now being marketed for sale by way of an auction on Thursday 9 September (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Christchurch.

Salespeople Nick O’Styke and Julia Ashmore-Smith said the property consisted of a single-level building of approximately 219 square metres on some 967 square metres of freehold land. The site includes 10 off-street car parks for customers and staff.

“Constructed in 2007, this is a modern, low-maintenance property with an Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 100 percent of new building standard,” said O’Styke.

“The property’s highly functional configuration includes a central foyer which is a common area. The Bayleys tenancy is positioned to the western side, alongside the purpose-built dental surgery which contains three treatment rooms, a shower room, staff room, reception and waiting room.

“A high-end fitout and plenty of natural light ensure a good working environment for both tenants, while the efficient site layout allows for easy access and generous car parking,” O’Styke said.

“The property’s configuration for dual tenancies enables owners to benefit from diversified income streams and this potential is maximised through the presence of two high-profile national tenants.”

The South Terrace property is zoned Business 1 by Selwyn District Council.

Ashmore-Smith said surrounding developments were mostly retail premises, including a service station, hotel, pharmacy, bakery and several food operators. The town is also home to two rest homes.

“Centrally located within the town, on the northern side of South Terrace, the site for sale benefits from prime main-street frontage with visible signage for its two national tenants.

“The town centre is a commercial focal point for a local population of around 3,400. As the main town between Christchurch, about 45 kilometres away, and the West Coast, Darfield is also a popular stop-off for motorists travelling in either direction,” Ashmore-Smith said.

Through-traffic is underpinned by the town’s position at the junction of State Highway 73, connecting Christchurch with the West Coast via Arthurs Pass, and State Highway 77 which connects Darfield with Ashburton via Methven.


