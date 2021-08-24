Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EROAD Seeks Clearance To Acquire Coretex

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 8:28 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from EROAD Limited (EROAD) to acquire all of the shares in Coretex Limited (Coretex).

EROAD and Coretex both provide vehicle telematics solutions to customers in New Zealand, as well as in Australia and the United States. Vehicle telematics solutions allow commercial fleet owners to analyse and manage how their vehicles and drivers are performing.

In New Zealand, EROAD provides broad-ranging solutions to approximately 91,000 connected vehicles via a range of software and hardware solutions. Coretex also provides a range of software and hardware solutions in New Zealand, with a focus on servicing customers in the food safety/refrigeration, construction and waste sectors.

A public version of the clearance application is available on the Commission’s case register.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

