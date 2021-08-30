Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Post prepares for increase in online shopping

Monday, 30 August 2021, 8:24 am
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post prepares for increase in online shopping, some delays expected

NZ Post is continuing to provide delivery services in Alert Level 4 in Auckland and Northland and Alert Level 3 in areas south of Auckland.

Urban van in driveway

“As those areas south of Auckland move into Alert Level 3 and more items are available to be bought online, NZ Post is expecting an increase in parcels to be delivered, and there are likely to be some delays across the country,” NZ Post Chief Customer Officer Bryan Dobson says.

“We will be updating our website regularly and encourage customers to check there for updates on delivery times.

“NZ Post is gearing up to meet the increase in parcels and to reduce the impact of any delays. We’ve re-designed our Auckland network since last Lockdown to ease potential areas of congestion, set up temporary processing sites and operating extended processing hours,” Bryan says.

“We have brought on as many additional people as we can and our teams are working hard to deliver for Kiwis.

“Our people have been working very hard throughout Level 4, continuing to provide an essential service to connect and support Kiwis during this Lockdown. We ask Kiwis to please be patient and understanding as we do our best to deliver your items to you as soon as possible during Level 3.

“We are asking for kindness, compassion and patience. Your item will get to you, it may just take a few more days than it would at normal times. While you may be excited to receive your item from us, we ask everyone to please strictly respect the two-metre rule for our people, and to not approach couriers and posties as they deliver your items,” Bryan says.

“To help manage the increased flow of parcels into our network we are also working with online retailers to manage the parcels we receive to deliver to New Zealanders. We will need to limit items accepted into our network in line with what we can reasonably deliver so we don't receive these parcels all at once.

“This may mean some parcels are delayed before they reach the NZ Post network. This will help to avoid the surge of parcels we received last year when we moved into Level 3 after an extended period-of-time in Level 4. This created a large backlog of parcels that really hampered our network and caused additional delays.”

The best place to find out about delays is on the NZ Post website, where customers can also find FAQs about how NZ Post is operating at the different alert levels.

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 