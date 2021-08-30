Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Infocus International Announces Brand New Online Workshop On Offshore Wind

Monday, 30 August 2021, 4:07 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Infocus International Group has announced a brand new online workshop - Offshore Wind and it will be commencing live on 26 October 2021. A comprehensive online course to one of renewable energy's fastest-growing sectors.

This is a business-focused training seminar designed to provide business developers and investors with an accessible and concise, yet comprehensive understanding of the many facets of these capital-intensive and lengthy projects.

Offshore wind projects are very different from their onshore cousins, both in terms of the components required and the project development and installation processes involved. From turbines and timescales to cabling and costs, the scales are often supersized - with clear economic and practical rationale for this.

This course will lead attendees through the technologies, processes and financial return and risk considerations for those involved in offshore wind project development. Explanations will be provided in clear, business-friendly language accessible to non-engineers. Trends and emerging disruptive technologies, such as floating turbines and integrations with other clean energy solutions, will be introduced and placed into context.

If you need a valuable, up-to-the-minute and independent introduction to the fast-growing offshore wind sector, this online course provides a unique learning opportunity.

Among the key points to be addressed

  • Essential offshore wind farm components and installation processes
  • How has offshore wind turbine technology diverged from that utilised onshore
  • Key delivery risks at various stages in a project's life
  • Challenges to consider in operating an offshore wind farm
  • Key drivers of financing and financial return in offshore wind projects
  • Essential policy and market trends to consider in forward planning
  • Status of floating wind, and how it will impact the industry
  • Other emerging technology and technology integration trends
  • Which markets and geographies offer the greatest growth potential?

