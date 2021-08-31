Annual number of new homes consented up 20 percent



The number of new homes consented rose 20 percent in the year ended July 2021, compared with the same period in 2020, Stats NZ said today.

“There were 45,119 new homes consented in the July 2021 year, a 20 percent rise from the previous July year,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

“New dwelling numbers rose across all regions except Marlborough and Otago in the latest year.”

