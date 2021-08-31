Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland flood response at L4 - insurers there for customers

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 10:56 am
Press Release: Insurance Council


Following the severe weather that has left many parts of West Auckland under water overnight, the Insurance Council of New Zealand - Te Kāhui Inihui o Aotearoa - confirms that insurers are there to support their customers no matter the alert level.

"If you have been affected by the rain and floods don’t hesitate to contact your insurer, who is open and available to support you with processes in place to comply with alert level requirements," says Tim Grafton, Chief Executive ICNZ.

As an essential service, insurers are able to support critical work and make safe repairs. All ICNZ members have confirmed that processes have been established to ensure all necessary steps are taken to limit or eliminate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

"Your first step is to contact your insurer, they will then be able to walk you through what their response will be like at Level 4."

ICNZ says that after the initial steps to ensure the safety of yourself, your family, loved ones, and those around you, there are some things you can do to help with the necessary recovery and support a smooth claim process.

-If your property is damaged, contact your insurance provider as soon as possible.

-If you rent your property, contact your landlord and your contents insurance provider as soon as possible.

-Take photos and videos of any damage and note down the details of valuable items.

-If it’s safe, don’t dispose of anything until you’ve spoken to your insurer as it will help speed up the assessment of your claim.

-Throw away food and drinking water that has come into contact with floodwater, including canned goods. Be sure to take photos of perishable or unsanitary items before you dispose of them.

-Always wear protective gear, including gloves and masks, in case you’re exposed to hazardous material. Most flood waters are sewage polluted.

-If you can, clean and dry your house and everything in it, this is because when things get wet for more than two days, they usually get mouldy.

-If you need to, make your home safe, sanitary and weather-tight but if possible don’t do non-essential repairs. Get essential services repaired and keep copies of invoices.

-Do not do anything that puts your safety at risk or causes more damage to your property.

-Get gas and electrics checked before using any appliances.

-Be wary of wet machinery or electrical items. This means that if your car has been submerged in water don’t turn it on or attempt to drive it. Similarly, don’t use any appliances or machinery that may have been water damaged.

-For businesses affected, work with emergency services to understand how you can access your premises in keeping with lockdown restrictions so you can see what damage there has been and how you can progress the steps noted above.

With Auckland at Level 4 the process to assess the resulting damage is likely to look different than normal, with insurers likely to use a variety of socially distanced methods such as video.

"Once the rain stops and the waters recede, insurers will work closely with the emergency response teams and will follow their guidance to meet all the steps required to comply with the restrictions in place. Clearing silt, drying out houses, and getting resources and tradespeople to undertake repairs is likely to be very different at present. We expect the initial response from insurers will be to complete make safe repairs with insurers doing everything they can to help their customers as quickly as possible."

ICNZ notes that for those with homes that are uninhabitable they may be eligible for a temporary accommodation benefit included in most home and contents policies, and to ask their insurer what support they can offer.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Insurance Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>



CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 