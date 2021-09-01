Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sprig and Fern has refreshed their identity

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: Sprig and Fern Brewery

Iconic Nelson craft beer brand Sprig and Fern has refreshed their identity in a transformational change.

The new look rolling out today Wednesday 1 September will see the brewery trade as Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. across all retail, on premise and Taverns nationwide.

Sprig and Fern Owner and Master Brewer Tracy Banner says the new look reflects the products, the energy of the business, and is taking the brand to the next level.

“There has been a significant change in the New Zealand craft beer market with lots of new small breweries starting up. There was the IPA trend, the Pale Ale trend and now there’s the Hazy Craze and sour beers. You have to keep moving with the time and that’s what we’re doing. You cannot stand still; you have to keep reinventing yourself. We did a whole new brand refresh in 2017 and here we are, doing it again. Our new look is quite different to how we’ve looked over the years, but it’s a reflection of the team and our award winning beers and ciders.”

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.’s marketing and communications executive Sinead Ogilvie says the new look was done in-house using NZ graphic design talent and is an evolution of the brand to truly represent the product and people at the brewery.

“Sprig and Fern craft beers and ciders have consistently achieved industry accolades, won multiple awards and wowed beer judges and the public. Now those achievements plus the diverse range of Limited Releases the brewing team produce are reflected in the brand. It’s an alignment of who we are as a team, the product and what we have fun doing which is producing great beers and ciders.”

The refreshed brand extends across Sprig and Fern’s new limited releases and core range, with each existing beer style known and loved by customers now represented with a new illustration and name, with a story to tell.

“One of the most important things to note is that our customer’s favourite beers are still on tap and in retail, but with a different look. Now when you visit a Sprig and Fern Tavern you will see your favourite Sprig and Fern product on tap with a new tap badge. You will see the same new look in the supermarket chiller or liquor store. The brand will stand out and I believe it will be a lot of fun to see what your favourite Sprig and Fern beer or cider looks like now.”

With the country under alert restrictions currently, the brewery is rolling out the brand refresh with a retail first approach, followed by Taverns once they are able to open up and trade again.

Key facts:
Sprig & Fern Brewery is changing to Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.
All retail core range and Limited Releases will have a new look and feel
Taverns will have new tap badges

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sprig and Fern Brewery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>




CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 