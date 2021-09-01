Sprig and Fern has refreshed their identity

Iconic Nelson craft beer brand Sprig and Fern has refreshed their identity in a transformational change.

The new look rolling out today Wednesday 1 September will see the brewery trade as Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. across all retail, on premise and Taverns nationwide.

Sprig and Fern Owner and Master Brewer Tracy Banner says the new look reflects the products, the energy of the business, and is taking the brand to the next level.

“There has been a significant change in the New Zealand craft beer market with lots of new small breweries starting up. There was the IPA trend, the Pale Ale trend and now there’s the Hazy Craze and sour beers. You have to keep moving with the time and that’s what we’re doing. You cannot stand still; you have to keep reinventing yourself. We did a whole new brand refresh in 2017 and here we are, doing it again. Our new look is quite different to how we’ve looked over the years, but it’s a reflection of the team and our award winning beers and ciders.”

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.’s marketing and communications executive Sinead Ogilvie says the new look was done in-house using NZ graphic design talent and is an evolution of the brand to truly represent the product and people at the brewery.

“Sprig and Fern craft beers and ciders have consistently achieved industry accolades, won multiple awards and wowed beer judges and the public. Now those achievements plus the diverse range of Limited Releases the brewing team produce are reflected in the brand. It’s an alignment of who we are as a team, the product and what we have fun doing which is producing great beers and ciders.”

The refreshed brand extends across Sprig and Fern’s new limited releases and core range, with each existing beer style known and loved by customers now represented with a new illustration and name, with a story to tell.

“One of the most important things to note is that our customer’s favourite beers are still on tap and in retail, but with a different look. Now when you visit a Sprig and Fern Tavern you will see your favourite Sprig and Fern product on tap with a new tap badge. You will see the same new look in the supermarket chiller or liquor store. The brand will stand out and I believe it will be a lot of fun to see what your favourite Sprig and Fern beer or cider looks like now.”

With the country under alert restrictions currently, the brewery is rolling out the brand refresh with a retail first approach, followed by Taverns once they are able to open up and trade again.

Key facts:

Sprig & Fern Brewery is changing to Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.

All retail core range and Limited Releases will have a new look and feel

Taverns will have new tap badges

