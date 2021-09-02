Research Underway For Nz Screen Industry's Pan-sector Group



Screen Industry New Zealand Inc (SINZ) is pleased to announce that Matthew Horrocks has been contracted to research and evaluate potential membership organisational structures, in order to identify the best model for the screen sector’s proposed pan-sector body.

Following the August 2020 release of the Screen Sector Strategy 2030, a call from the sector and a primary step in achieving the short term and overarching 10-year goals of the Strategy is the creation of a pan-sector body.

At the final Screen Sector Strategy 2030 Facilitation Group meeting, after the delivery of the strategy to government and sector, it was agreed that the research and development of a pan-sector body would be the task of SINZ (Screen Industry New Zealand Inc.) to undertake.

SINZ comprises key New Zealand screen industry guilds, associations and other entities, and has regrouped to lead the research into the best structure for a pan-sector group; further to the delivery of the Aotearoa New Zealand Screen Sector Strategy 2030’s key objectives, which included the establishment of a body for pan-sector representation.

The research for the pan-sector group has been funded by the following organisations: NZ Stunt Guild, TVNZ, NZ Writers Guild, Screen Music and Sound Guild of NZ, Film Auckland, Pacific Island Screen Artists, Weta Workshop, ANZSA, Film Otago Southland, Auckland Screen Alliance, SPADA, Ngā Aho Whakaari, Script to Screen, NZ Game Developers, SIGANZ, AAANZ, DEGNZ and WIFT NZ.

Matthew’s research project will be completed by the end of October 2021.

