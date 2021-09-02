Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lincoln Dairy Farm launches new dairy sector research

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Lincoln University Dairy Farm (LUDF) is launching three new farm systems initiatives at its demonstration farm, all geared at sustainable dairy farming practices.

Three new farming systems are now being implemented to expand LUDF’s focus and extend its outlook through to 2030. The research is on variable milking frequency; moving the forage base to include plantain and replacement rate reduction.

The South Island Dairying Demonstration Centre (SIDDC) has revised LUDF farm systems to more effectively contribute to New Zealand dairying and the wider primary sector.

Speaking on behalf of the partnership, Lincoln University Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards explains that SIDDC is committed to taking a leadership role in dairy farming in Aotearoa through LUDF.

“It’s important that the partnership regularly reassesses and revisits the farm’s systems to consolidate its position at the vanguard of current and future scenarios.”

DairyNZ General Manager for New Systems and Competitiveness Dr David McCall said New Zealand’s dairy sector is committed to remaining the most sustainable milk producers.

“As a SIDDC partner, we support LUDF implementing new farm systems. It is also exciting to see the adoption of variable milking frequencies, following DairyNZ’s three-year flexible milking project which highlighted the opportunities this system presents farmers.”

The variable milking programme to be implemented from the 2021/22 season involves moving from the traditional twice-a-day milking to a more flexible milking regime with 10 milkings over seven days.

AgResearch Sustainable Production Lead Dr Robyn Dynes says “that suits both cows and farm staff”.

SIDDC Demonstration Manager Jeremy Savage explains variable milking benefits.

“A variable milking programme will not only improve cow welfare through less lameness, better overall health condition and enhanced vigour, but will also lift the safety and wellbeing of staff, with kinder rosters, fewer early starts and more condensed workloads allowing for better work/life balance.”

“LUDF expects to achieve these improved outcomes without impacting profitability,” says Greg Hamill, LIC Genetics Business and Strategy Manager.

In addition, Jeremy explains that starting in October 2021 LUDF will plant at least 10% of the farm per year into plantain.

“This is a forage that may significantly reduce nitrogen leaching. With cow intakes of 30% plantain or higher we anticipate LUDF will achieve further improvements to its nitrogen leaching results,” said Jeremy.

“The potential benefits of reducing on-farm nitrogen leaching by up to 20% by managing the cows’ diets, and without reducing overall herd numbers, are obvious and compelling.”

In introducing plantain, LUDF is applying research from the Forages for Reduced Nitrate Leaching (FRNL) project. FRNL was a six-year cross-sector programme that looked at ways forages can reduce nitrate leaching.

Nearby Lincoln University Research Dairy Farm is also part of the Plantain Potency and Practice programme – a $22m research initiative into plantain on dairy farms.

LUDF’s third research initiative will be a greater focus on lowering the replacement rate of heifers for the herd. Greenhouse gas emissions modelling shows significant gains can be made by dropping the current 28% replacement rate to a target of 15-18%.

Ravensdown’s General Manager of Innovation and Strategy, Mike Manning: “The SIDDC partnership has been shaping LUDF over the last 20 years to anticipate changes to dairy farming and to demonstrate new approaches to farming in the future. These new systems are the next phase in the journey.”

The six SIDDC partners are excited by the changes underway and look forward to sharing the results with the wider dairy community.

Background

LUDF is a 186-hectare demonstration dairy farm outside Lincoln township. It aims to maximise sustainable, profitable farming by optimising productivity, environmental footprint, and animal welfare targets.

The farm delivers demonstration of successful dairy farm practices for the wider dairy community. It is operated by South Island Dairying Demonstration Centre (SIDCC), an industry-funded partnership between Lincoln University, DairyNZ, Ravensdown, SIDE, LIC and AgResearch.

LUDF is also a hub where dairy farmers and other industry stakeholders gather to discuss new knowledge, skills, technology solutions and innovation impacting the sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>




CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 