Infocus International Announces Online Masterclass On Electricity Economics

Infocus International Group has launched the Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets online course and it will be commencing live on 15 November 2021. Throughout the four sessions, you will understand the new economics of power markets in a low-carbon world.

This is an essential course for those generating and trading electricity and for those responsible for policy within the power industry. It leads participants through a clear, accessible and thorough examination of the economics of power generation, from power plant cost influences to end-customer prices.

It contextualises this analysis with key consideration of industry drivers and trends, including increasingly liberalised and competitive markets, evolving policy support and management frameworks, the growth and integration of renewable power sources, and the restructuring of power systems towards more decentralised operations.

We'll examine these key questions:

Which variables drive the economics of electricity generation?

How do generation costs combine with other factors to produce end-use electricity prices?

How are current technology & system trends impacting electricity costs and prices?

What are policymakers doing to keep costs down?

Who are the key stakeholders and influencers on electricity economics?

What are the value-chain impacts of market liberalisation and competition?

How are solar and wind power (and other low-carbon options) changing market environments?

...and many more!

The presenter allows for and encourages plenty of Q&A and discusses the issues from multiple stakeholder perspectives; including power plant owners, investors, policymakers and energy customers.

© Scoop Media

