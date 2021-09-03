Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Over 400 Senior IT Professionals To Attend APAC's Largest Virtual Cloud & Datacenter Summit This October

Friday, 3 September 2021, 6:59 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Singapore, Sept 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - W.Media will be hosting our final round of regional technology summits across Asia Pacific in tandem with the 2021 W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards. Join globally-recognised experts and industry professionals in celebrating their outstanding technological achievements over the past year.

Attendees will get to network with hundreds of industry peers online, as well as be part of an array of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and LIVE Q&A sessions. W.Media will be joined by speakers from Huawei, PwC, Panasonic, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, and many more to share their insights on the latest market trends, challenges, and opportunities in Southeast Asia.

This October, the Summit will be focusing on developments in 3 key markets: Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. The event details are:

Southeast Asia Awards Digital Summit 2021

Singapore | Indonesia | Thailand

Date: Thursday, 14th October 2021

Time: 9:25AM - 12:00PM (GMT+8)

Registration:

https://w.media/sea-awards-summit-2021-day-2/

Registrations are now open! Sign up for exclusive access to the insights and discussions shaping the future of Southeast Asia's digital economy.

There are many ways to get involved with the W.Media Awards season--from nominations to digital summits to the end-of-year galas. Participation and Sponsorship slots available for each stage of the Awards season from now till December 2021.

Visit https://w.media/awards or email us at awards@w.media for more information.

About W.Media

W.Media is a global B2B technology marketing agency specialising in PR, Media, and Events. It is the anchor of the cloud, datacenter and cybersecurity communities in Asia Pacific, combining market knowledge and network to uplift brands via targeted communication. W.Media educates both industry stakeholders and the public on the latest developments in these industries through personalized engagement with the marketplace.

From its founding in 2018, W.Media began organising Cloud & Datacenter Conventions throughout the APAC region, in countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea. In 2020, W.Media complemented its in-person events offerings by launching a series of webinars to connect top industry professionals in the three pillars driving tech today: Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Datacenters.

Beyond events, W.Media works closely with its clients to curate effective content marketing, editorial coverage, and digital advertising campaigns. This expertise and expansive regional network make W.Media a key player in Asia's Cloud and Datacenter market.

