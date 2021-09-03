Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

History Repeats With The Auckland City Rail Link 'Targeted Hardship Fund'

Friday, 3 September 2021, 4:36 pm
Opinion: Sunny Kaushal

While the funds made available in today’s announcement is a welcome step to fix this outstanding issue, hoping it would provide necessary relief, but given the past experience the Central Government and Auckland Council are strongly urged making all the affected business whether operating or those closed in entire Albert street and surrounding areas eligible to access the targeted hardship fund irrespective of the CRL’s fancy terms i.e. C1, C2, C3 etc, and ensure the funds are administered independently and appropriately under a ministerial supervision to avoid repetition of an unfair process witnessed before.

The government is being warned that leopards do not change their spots off news that Auckland’s City Rail Link will deliver a “Targeted Hardship Fund.”

“This is sadly history repeating itself,” says Sunny Kaushal who owns the Shakespeare on Albert Street.

“In 2019, the government announced a ‘Business Hardship Fund’ to support businesses with rents that became a sick joke. There was no independent valuation and no business contact to determine the impact of CRL on affected businesses.

“It was arbitrary, underhanded and administered by the City Rail Link. Leopards don’t change their spot and four years on it is very much Groundhog Day.

“It’s also ironic the new “Targeted Hardship Fund” came on the same day Auckland Council put out a sterile image of Queen Street devoid of shops. The government wins the trifecta, because its transport and infrastructure committee this week wants congestion charges to add to our misery.

“When Auckland’s planners and the City Rail Link stripped out traffic, it made Albert Street and now Victoria Street a magnet for low-level squalor that deters shoppers. It’s got worse and has spilt into Queen Street with Bayleys saying recently that almost one in ten shops are now empty.

"There was no plan as they were shown to have no clue of business.

“That Bayleys report was also after Covid 1.0. As we are now into Covid 2.0 and we’ve lost almost a month’s trade that we cannot afford, things are grim and we need cash now.

“That’s why all businesses walloped by the City Rail Link and are still trading, should be granted an immediate payment of $10,000 from this Fund if they employ 50 of fewer staff. We need money now and not a repeat of the last 'hardship fund' debacle run by the City Rail Link.

“We want the government to treat all the affected businesses equally whether they are in the designated areas or not. That includes those who have been forced to close like the restaurants, Mai Thai, Grasshopper and Da Vinci and a number of other businesses.

“The human toll of this is huge. It's the callous disregard for people with a lack of empathy disgusts me. All of our businesses have been badly treated and we've waited for equal justice and solutions for far too long.

“There is an opportunity to fix it for once and all. It is a right thing to do. It is why we want Heart of the City to made responsible for Targeted Hardship Fund in a private/public partnership. We trust Heart of the City but we do not trust the City Rail Link,” Mr Kaushal said.

We recommend that with the Targeted Hardship Fund the Minister of Transport:

  • Contracts Heart of the City Incorporated to develop criteria to be approved by the Ministry of Transport and to deliver the Targeted Hardship Fund.
  • Make an immediate $10,000 payment to all businesses that have been affected by the City Rail Link, that employ 50 or fewer staff and were trading on 2 September 2021.
  • Defer the implementation of congestion charging until 12-months after pedestrian street counts in Queen Street return to their pre-covid levels.
  • Commit to make payments to businesses that have been forced to close due to the City Rail Link.
  • Institute a Ministerial inquiry into the former Business Hardship Programme and the City Rail Link’s engagement with residents and businesses.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sunny Kaushal on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>



OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 