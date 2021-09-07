Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cryoviva Singapore Expands Cord Blood Banking Services To Bahrain

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Local family cord blood bank Cryoviva Singapore (https://cryoviva.com.sg) is continuing with its rapid geographic growth plans with an entry into the Bahrain market. This latest new market entry closely follows Cryoviva establishing a footprint in Dubai to serve couples in the UAE that are on the family way.

"It fills the entire Cryoviva team with a great sense of pride and satisfaction to help customers in Bahrain and add another nation to the list of countries we serve from Singapore. We are steadfastly focused on our goal to give every family the chance to benefit from the medical potential of cord component stem cells should they ever need it. Every new market we enter and serve successfully is another step closer to that goal," says Rajesh Nair, CEO of Cryoviva Singapore.

"Our excellent credentials as a well-established cord blood bank with a proven track record, experienced medical and management teams and strong investor backing make us a reliable and trustworthy provider for young families in Bahrain. Equally importantly, I believe that customers in Bahrain get considerable confidence and reassurance from Singapore's reputation for world-class facilities and strict adherence to high quality standards. We look forward to collaborating with healthcare providers in Bahrain offering maternity services to offer greater service to their valued patients."

Rajesh believes that while Cryoviva continues with its expansion plans into more countries in the Middle East and ASEAN, Singapore continues to be extremely important for the company. "While we have made considerable progress in the relatively short span of 7 years here, we are striving hard to be the top family cord blood bank in Singapore. We strongly believe in the immense potential for growth in cord blood banking here and are confident that our expertise, experience and delivery of top-notch customer service will contribute to convincing more families on the long-term healthcare benefits of the services we offer."

