SRW Laboratories Announces Paula Bennett as Brand Ambassador

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 2:13 pm
Press Release: SRW Laboratories

Biotech Health Company SRW Laboratories Announces Paula Bennett as its Brand Ambassador

 New Zealand biotechnology company SRW Laboratories has engaged former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett as brand ambassador to promote the company’s leading-edge range of health supplements. Having the backing of a former deputy PM and TV show host, is an exciting development which the company believes will help them establish in both local and international markets.

SRW Laboratories has launched a range of supplements called Cel formulated to target cellular function and support healthy ageing.

Known for her wit, media savvy and stylish fashion sense, making New Zealand’s best dressed list in 2020, Paula Bennett is also known for overcoming significant health challenges. The combination of these factors makes her a perfect fit for SRW which aims to help people adopt a new approach to healthy ageing.

Following her own quest to be healthier and more energetic, Bennett identifies with the goal of SRW to lengthen healthspan – the number of years in a person's life that they are in good health. An active family and professional life give her great reason to maintain health and energy levels.

“When I was in government, I didn’t sleep well enough, I didn’t eat well, I didn’t exercise and that really took a toll on me and my body. I knew I had to make some pretty big changes if I wanted to live the kind of healthy older lifestyle that I was looking forward to, says Bennett.

“I actually embrace ageing and want to be around for quite a few more decades yet, but I’m not an expert and I’m not a scientist, so like anyone else I started going to the experts and listening to them. And I think that’s what led me to SRW.”

Founder of SRW Laboratories, biotechnologist Greg Macpherson is excited about the relationship.

“We are thrilled to have Paula onboard. I greatly admire her personal and professional achievements and she ticks so many boxes for SRW.”

“We are a proud New Zealand business and looking internationally to important markets, in the US, and across Asia. We sought someone with international notability, style and intelligence that reflects the energy we want our customers to aspire to.”

Bennett’s international reputation is built on numerous international trade missions. She was a recipient of an Eisenhower Fellowship in the USA, awarded to outstanding women leaders globally.

Bennett expands on why SRW interested her, “I wanted a natural product. I love that it is backed by the scientists, I love that the experts have spent so long looking at it. I just have a huge amount of trust in Greg Macpherson, he's given his whole lifetime to trying to help us all live longer in a healthy way.”

Bennett held 14 portfolios during her political career, rising to become Deputy Prime Minister. She has recently returned to public attention as host of the successful new TV show ‘Give Us a Clue’. Hosting alongside team captains, comedian and author Tom Sainsbury and renowned journalist and award-winning current affairs presenter Hilary Barry, the show has quickly become the most popular show in its primetime slot, attracting nearly 420,000 viewers.

The Cel range is now available at select pharmacies and online at www.srw.co

 

SRW Founder, Greg Macpherson started his career as the founder and director of Pharmacy Direct, the leading online pharmacy in NZ for nearly 25 years. He is also the former CEO of biotech success story MitoQ Ltd. A health and technology futurist, he advocates that with today’s scientific knowledge, living healthy and active beyond 100 is entirely achievable for most people.

Macpherson has ambitious plans for SRW to be part of the solution, changing the way we approach ageing and how we invest in our health as we age, as is happening in the US and Asia.

The Cellular System range by SRW

SRW Laboratories has launched with three core products, Cel1 Stability (RRP $179), Cel2 Nourishment (RRP $235), and Cel3 Renewal (RRP $185).

Cel1 Stability supports healthy DNA structure and function, including telomere health. It may be helpful to anyone experiencing environmental or lifestyle factors that increase cellular stress (e.g - insufficient sleep, stressful work environment, lack of exercise, exposure to pollution or UV) or other factors that can lead to DNA damage.

Cel2 Nourishment supports healthy energy levels and normal cellular repair processes. It may be helpful to anyone looking for sustained uplift in energy levels or athletes.

Cel3 Renewal supports the maintenance of normal protein structures, nutrient response and cellular housekeeping processes known as ‘autophagy’. Autophagy is the removal and recycling of expired cells and their components. Cel3 may be helpful to anyone to further support their healthy ageing journey.

“What we have developed is not a one size fits all solution,” says Macpherson. “Your cells need different levels of support as you age. Most young people won’t need support with autophagy for example, whereas the right time to support your DNA really depends on your lifestyle. There are tools we are developing to help people understand how old their cells are acting, and in turn decide how much support they can use.”

2-HOBA (HobamineTM) is isolated from Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat which is uniquely protective against damage associated with oxidative stress (too many free radicals) without interfering with healthy free radical levels. SRW Laboratories is the second company in the world to have access to this technologically advanced ingredient.

NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) has been studied as a potential neuroprotective and anti-aging agent. NAD, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is an important co-enzyme that fuels our mitochondria and our cellular repair and maintenance mechanisms. NAD levels decline in our cells as we age, so by restoring this vital co-enzyme via supplements like NMN. researchers have seen changes in our cells that are associated with levels of health seen in cells that are considerably younger.

Fisetin has been shown in clinical trials to clear out senescent “zombie” cells which build up as we age. As much as 50 percent of fat cells in obese older adults are senescent which is a major contributor to ill health. Older adults’ poor response to COVID-19 is thought to be due to a build-up of senescent immune cells leading to such serious outcomes when they are infected.

