Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Approves Further Transpower Power Line Upgrade In South Auckland

Friday, 10 September 2021, 8:55 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has given approval to Transpower, the operator of the national electricity grid, to spend $14.59 million in addition to the $36 million the Commission approved in March 2021 to upgrade its South Auckland network.

The further $14.59 million is an amendment to the Commission’s March decision and will cover the cost of replacing conductors on Transpower’s Otahuhu-Wiri transmission line and strengthening the towers and foundations required to support the new conductors. Transpower did not include this cost in the March proposal because it was still confirming its cost estimate for replacing the conductors.

Transpower had applied to be able to recover $15.8 million from consumers to complete the conductor replacements. After it subsequently confirmed that a more cost-effective means of replacing the conductors had come through testing and would be available for use, the Commission approved the lesser amount of $14.59 million as sufficient for the required work.

Commission Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission’s role as a regulator is to ensure that Transpower invests efficiently in its transmission network for the long-term benefit of electricity users, without passing on unnecessary costs.

“Transpower made the case that the Otahuhu-Wiri line’s conductors needed to be replaced to ensure a reliable electricity supply in the region,” she said. “Our decision allows them to complete the necessary work using more cost-effective methods.”

Transpower’s grid investments are regulated under Part 4 of the Commerce Act

Transpower owns and operates the national high-voltage electricity grid, which moves electricity from where it is generated to where it is needed. Transpower recovers the costs of grid investment via transmission charges, which make up about 10% of an average consumer’s power bill.

The March approval to spend $36 million and this $14.59 million amendment to that approval are in addition to the annual base capital expenditure allowance (base capex) under Transpower’s individual price-quality path (IPP) for 2020-2025. The IPP is determined by the Commission under Part 4 of the Commerce Act and includes maximum revenues Transpower can make from transmission charges and the minimum quality standards Transpower must meet in supplying lines services.

At any time, Transpower can submit a major capital expenditure proposal (MCP) to the Commission seeking approval to invest more than $20 million in a project to enhance or develop the national grid that is in addition to work funded by the base capex under its IPP.

If the Commission approves the proposal, Transpower can recover the costs from consumers as transmission charges according to the transmission pricing methodology (TPM) set out in the Electricity Industry Participation Code 2010.

The Commission's final decision can be found on its website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>


Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>



SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 