Airport property development wins sustainability award

Auckland Airport’s largest ever property development wins sustainability award

Auckland Airport’s recently completed property development for Foodstuffs North Island – the largest distribution centre in the country – has been recognised as one of New Zealand’s most sustainable projects.

The Foodstuffs North Island development won the New Zealand award for Sustainability Project of the Year at this week’s Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Awards.

Auckland Airport’s General Manager Property Mark Thomson said the award recognised the results of a partnership approach between two iconic New Zealand companies.

“It is a privilege to work with customers like Foodstuffs who are deeply committed to sustainability and to be able to deliver these benefits with them and at such a scale.”

The development – built and owned by Auckland Airport and leased for 30 years to Foodstuffs North Island – comprises an 8,500m2 head office and a 77,500m2 distribution centre.

Work began on the project in 2017 and its design incorporates sustainable material selection, rainwater harvesting and a 6,000m2 photovoltaic array on the roof. This is the largest array of solar panels in the country and offsets 100% of the office’s electricity needs, with an estimated saving of 194 tons of CO2 each year.

Foodstuffs North Island Chief Executive Chris Quin said sustainability principles had been paramount for both parties throughout the development.

“The building has a striking design that integrates with the land and reflects the way we see our people working together in the future and the way our organisation will interact with the community and the environment around us.”

Auckland Airport’s property team was also recognised as Property and Facilities Management team of the years at the RICS awards. Auckland Airport provided almost $190 million in rent support to tenants in the 12 months to 30 June 2021. Mr Thomson said he was proud of the effort Auckland Airport has made to support tenants and retailers through the toughest days of pandemic – while maintaining 99% occupancy within the investment portfolio.

“At a time when our own organisation faced remarkable challenges brought about by COVID-19 and the drop in passenger numbers, we went to great lengths to support the community of businesses that make up the airport.”

