Caci Named Finalists in Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards

The annual Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards are the most prestigious awards in the franchising arena. They identify and celebrate outstanding franchise systems, franchisees, master franchisees and franchise affiliates across many industries and professions.

We are incredibly excited to announce that we are finalists in Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2021, across all four of the categories entered:

Retail & Hospitality Franchise System of the Year - Caci New Zealand

- Caci New Zealand Retail & Hospitality Franchisee of the Year - Caci Silverdale

- Caci Silverdale Franchisee Excellence in Customer Engagement - Caci New Plymouth

- Caci New Plymouth Field Manager of the Year Over $500k – Erin Gardener, Business Performance Manager

Caci New Zealand, Franchise system Alicia Nixon, Caci Silverdale Paula and Craig Barkley, Caci New Plymouth Erin Gardener, Business Performance Manager

Caci is a home-grown, Kiwi franchise system. With over 25 years’ experience, Caci revolutionised the beauty industry and continues to lead the market. Our purpose is to deliver 'Skin Confidence' to Kiwis. To do this we focus on accessibility and delivering results through our unique membership by subscription model. Over the past year we have been faced with many Covid-challenges, and whilst this has been difficult, we have truly seen the benefit of our strong franchise system and help our network see it through. “We are incredibly proud of our business and being named Retail & Hospitality Franchise System of the Year Finalist really showcases the passion and dedication from our network of over 60 clinics and 500 team across New Zealand” Drift Stoddart, CEO Caci New Zealand.

Penny Chapman, General Manager of Caci Franchising and Operations was integral in supporting with this year’s awards submissions; “Learning that we are finalists in all four categories in the Westpac Awards – is a career standout for me. To say I’m proud, is an understatement”.

The process of entering the awards required a lot of analysis and reflection, but also the opportunity to deeply examine the intricacies, strengths, and opportunities within the business. Penny explains that it was a challenge to capture our results, strategies, people, and the brand within the fixed wordcount. “We are all so proud of what we stand for, who we work with and what we deliver to our customers, we wanted to be sure that this was conveyed, and truly represented the values we work by”.

Paula and Craig Barkley, owners of Caci New Plymouth are an award-winning Clinic, winning Excellence in Customer Engagement across the Caci Franchises based on the ability to retain and grow a loyal customer base, at our Annual Caci Awards. Paula was excited at the opportunity to enter the Westpac Awards and showcase their tight-knit team, saying “We’re very, very proud and super excited! We have an amazing team who work incredibly hard not only for our customers but for the business as well”.

Alicia Nixon, owner of Caci Silverdale (and Warkworth) has always been dedicated providing her team and her customers with exceptional service and puts a lot of focus on education and professional development within her team. Alicia credits this awards process as another step in her journey. “I learned a lot during this awards writing process. I learned that as a leader, I was agile and flexible and was able to face challenges and grow, particularly during Covid. I am so privileged to have a great team and family, and to be part of Caci franchise – they are with us every step of the way”.

Erin Gardener is one of three Business Development Managers at Caci Support Office and manages a region of 19 Caci clinics across New Zealand. Erin brings a unique approach to franchise support, starting her Caci journey as the Customer Relationship Manager, accountable for the franchise-owned clinics. “I feel incredibly honoured and humbled! My application was built on the success of the people I work with, from Caci Support Office and the Business Partners in my region. To place as a finalist in the field manager award is a career highlight for me” says Erin Gardener.

Congratulations to all of the finalists in this year’s Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards – it’s been a tough year for all of us, but we all share one thing in common; the support and comradery that comes with being part of a franchise system.

