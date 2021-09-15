Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Esports Publisher GGRecon & SCCG Management Announce Partnership

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 6:37 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Esports And Gaming Publisher Plans to Expand Partnerships Into the USA

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - GGRecon, an esports and gaming publisher, has announced that they are expanding partnerships into the US with help from SCCG Management. The media company is planning on focusing on US partnerships and commercial opportunities, which SCCG specialises in. SCCG management will be assisting by managing GGRecon's partnership operations, finding new and exciting clients, and assisting with commercial strategy.

GGRecon was founded in December 2019, and since its inception has had a heavy focus on esports. They cover titles such as VALORANT, CS:GO, Call of Duty, Overwatch, and many others.

As we continue to grow, serving our customers with the content that they clearly love, we felt now was a good time to expand more of our offering into the US," says Chris Young, Managing Director at GGRecon.

As a result of ensuring they have high-quality content and a solid editorial strategy, GGRecon has seen their Page Views increase from 47k a month from when they started, to over 2.5 million a month in August 2021. In the last month alone, GGRecon's Facebook Page has achieved nearly 251,000 reactions on their content, which is more than established brands such as GamesRadar+, GameByte, Eurogamer, and the official pages of Xbox, PlayStation UK, SEGA, and Epic Games. As it stands, their portfolio of social Pages equates to over 1.2m followers.

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specialises in esports, among other disciplines. The company consults with, and invests in, gaming clients worldwide in various casino development, internet gaming (iGaming) and gaming technology endeavours. Founder, Stephen A. Crystal, has spent over 20 years directly involved in all aspects of the casino and iGaming technology industry, including as an attorney representing public and private gaming companies, as a president and CEO of numerous casino holding and public gaming companies, and as an investor and advisor on over $4 billion dollars of project finance, mergers and acquisitions in the casino gaming space.

Chris Young, Managing Director at GGRecon, said: "We are thrilled to be working with SCCG management. As a well-respected and established company with someone like Stephen at the helm, we know that GGRecon's future is in good hands. As we continue to grow, serving our customers with the content that they clearly love, we felt now was a good time to expand more of our offering into the US.

"The US is a market that we are keen to explore, as well as being able to show what GGRecon can do. Our audience is loyal and smart, which is a killer combination. We hope to be able to provide them with partnerships that are authentic as well as exciting."

Founder of SCCG Management, Stephen A. Crystal, said: "It's been a pleasure working with Chris over the last couple of years, and watching their business grow in the UK. As we expected, the content resonates well within the US market, which represents the majority of the GGRecon traffic. We look forward to helping GGRecon extend its presence in the US."

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

About GGRecon

GGRecon is an Esports and Gaming publisher with the aim to inform, as well as entertain, their audience. With editorial content ranging from features, guides, opinion pieces, leaks, and trending esports news, their passion for the industry is palpable.

Since 2019, they have been a team of esports fans writing content for fans with the same enthusiasm, ensuring that all bases are covered. They now also have a video team, whose aim is to make original, high-quality content for esports fans all over the world.

Follow their social media accounts to keep up to date with GGRecon.
GGRecon Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/GGReconEsports
GGRecon Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/GGReconEsports
GGRecon Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/GGReconEsports
GGRecon YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/GGRecon
GGRecon TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@ggrecon
Rocket League Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/RLRecon
Call of Duty Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/CoDNewsRecon
VALORANT Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/VALORANTRecon.com
League of Legends Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/LoLRecon

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Recyclable ‘in theory’ doesn’t cut it
The Commerce Commission has warned a takeaway coffee cup manufacturer for misleading consumers by claiming its hot drink cups are 100 percent recyclable. What’s interesting here is that, in theory, the cups are fully recyclable. But they just can’t be recycled in New Zealand... More>>



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>



Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 