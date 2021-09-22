Beauty Bubble On Lock(Down): Kiwis Adopting DIY Attitude With At Home Beauty Treatments



With covid-19 restrictions in place and natural hair colours starting to show, Kiwis have been turning to at-home beauty treatments to get their self-care fix, according to new search data released today by TheMarket.com, the fastest growing eCommerce site in New Zealand.

Ahead of its second annual Beauty Week sales event on Wednesday 22 September, TheMarket has revealed Kiwi’s 2021 lockdown beauty trends. DIY beauty and hair treatments have come out on top, with hair dye, nail polish, waxing and eyebrow kits seeing a surge in popularity since restrictions came into effect on Tuesday 17 August.

TheMarket CEO Justus Wilde commented that the uncertainty around when New Zealanders, particularly Aucklanders, can next visit the beauty salon, has triggered a significant interest in at-home solutions.

“We’ve seen sales for TheMarket’s Health & Beauty category increased by almost 200 per cent from August 18th to September 13th this year compared to the same period last year, driven by hair care, skincare, men’s grooming, vitamins and face masks”

TheMarket’s search data also correlates to the emergence of new beauty concerns, such as ‘maskne’, otherwise known as mask acne from having to wear a face mask for long periods of time.

“Interest in our acne and skincare treatments has also risen in line with the maskne trend, and it has been our highest beauty growth category this August/September” said Wilde.

Other 2021 lockdown beauty trends include:

TheMarket best sellers include Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, Fanola No Yellow Shampoo, and 1000 Hour Eye Lash & Brow Dye kit

Hair care category sales increased by 223 per cent, driven by hair colour (330 per cent) and shampoo and conditioners (269 per cent).

Men’s grooming category increased 256 per cent, particularly searches for products related to beard trimming peaked in August[1]

Interest in The Ordinary skincare range doubled from July to August 2021, which are similar results to the April 2020 lockdown1

Searches for skincare that feature Retinol has been consistently popular over the last six months, climbing even further in August1

In particular, Apothecary brand, Kiehl’s first retinol product, the Micro Dose Serum, is one of the bestselling Kiehl’s products on TheMarket, following an exclusive launch of the product in New Zealand earlier this year.

Infallible L’Oréal Paris 24 Hour Foundation continues to spark demand following beauty reviews on Tik Tok that saw TheMarket searches peak in 2020, and stock continuing to sell out quick even into 2021.

Natural and organic sustainable beauty brands are trending, particularly those that offer refillable pods, such as YSL Pure Shots skincare range, Lancôme Absolute, and Kiwi brand, Tailor Skincare run by Sara Quilter.

TheMarket.com’s Beauty Week runs from Wednesday 22nd until Wednesday 29th September 2021, offering 10% off everything when you spend over $75, as well as hundreds of deals sitewide for everything you need for a beautiful life. Visit www.themarket.com for more details.

