Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Challenge Sent Out To Telco And Banking Sector - COVID-19 Lockdown Reveals Ongoing Connection Inequities & SME Distress

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: Taumata Korero

The long duration of lockdown in Tāmaki Makaurau is unveiling internet inequity coupled with an increase in Māori business owners reporting significant challenges due to the enduring restrictions of lockdown.

Constant reports of struggling families without an internet connection needing to access online learning for their tamariki and the domino effect of Māori business owners in financial distress has prompted an immediate SOS to the private sector in Aotearoa.

Taumata Kōrero that serves a collective of 200,000 across Tāmaki Makaurau is calling on the telco and banking sectors to show compassion. It invites CEs and kaimahi Māori within their organisation to collaborate with the group on identifying practical solutions of support.

“The Telco and Banking sectors have been very quiet and invisible in supporting struggling whānau. There are so many ways that they can help them get through lockdown...Where are they?” says Huri Dennis, Chair of Taumata Kōrero.

The concerns are echoed by Rangimarie Hunia, Chief Executive of Ngati Whatua Orakei's social development company, Whai Maia who is a member of Taumata Kōrero.

“The main issue facing Māori business owners is reduced revenue and an inability to operate through the lockdown. The impact that this is having on cashflow to meet business and personal living costs is incalculable. Sectors like the construction, hospitality, tourism, arts and design, retail and the film industry where our people are operating have been particularly worse affected,” she says.

Taumata Kōrero is challenging these sectors to do more and be deliberate, courageous, bold and open about it.

“Many of these corporates made substantial profits last year. We should not even be asking and or challenging them. The government and community groups cannot be the only ones doing the heavy lifting, they need to as well. We are a team of 5 million but 1.5 million are really hurting in Tāmaki, many are their clients," Dennis says.

Hunia and other members report that the wage subsidy and resurgence payments have helped but many SMEs are teetering on knife edge.

“But if a business was marginal before lockdown the chances of survival lessen the longer this COVID lockdown goes on,” says Graham Pryor, Manukau Urban Māori Authority, another member of Taumata Kōrero.

In response to kai insecurity, Taumata Kōrero stood up The Māori Food Network. In two days, 25 tonne of food and essential needs was expedited to whānau across Tāmaki Makaurau. Now the Ministry of Education is deploying much awaited resources through the network directly out to communities.

“The ongoing and enduring impact of COVID-19 across the country and indeed Tāmaki Makaurau has more than a long tail, it also has four legs and running in all different directions. Those directions are not just about food poverty, vaccinations and testing, but core general survival during and after COVID,” Dennis added.

“What we are seeing out in the flaxroots is enduring difficulties experienced by whānau struggling with rent, wages, leases, business overheads, and wifi needs as they try to stay connected and afloat.”

The digital divide in particular during Level 4 and Level 3 lockdown has effectively excluded many from essential support and connecting with the outside world.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Taumata Korero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 