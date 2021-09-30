Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Billie Engages Seedooh To Enhance NZ OOH Offering

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Seedooh

New Zealand’s first Out of Home specialist agency Billie has announced that it has engaged Seedooh’s independent verification platform to deliver independent verification and real time data to drive better outcomes for its clients.

Established earlier this month, Billie offers a full suite of services to clients who want to reach five million New Zealand consumers through the power of Out of Home, without the need for dealing with individual Out of Home companies.

Founded by Rohan Prasad and Ben Poole, Billie offers campaign planning, strategy, creative solutions, reporting and analysis, programmatic and bespoke assistance across the Out of Home landscape.

“We are making New Zealand’s Out of Home more accessible, more effective and more measurable for our agency and advertiser partners from New Zealand, Australia and other international markets,” Mr Prasad said.

“To deliver the best possible outcomes for our advertisers we wanted to ensure our service is underpinned by the most rigorous reporting and analytics.

“Seedooh’s independent verification platform provides complete confidence that we have visibility of how our clients’ campaigns are being delivered. For all of our partners, particularly the international ones, independent proof of delivery is a critical hygiene factor.

“We’ll also be able to work with the automated and standardised, near real time data for meaningful campaign analysis”.

Seedooh, which has always-on system level integrations with the majority of Out of Home networks in Australia and New Zealand, provides third-party verification in line with global best-practice assurance standards (SOC2).

The business also deploys independent field audits as an additional control, where required, via its proprietary ‘Spotter’ app. Spotter is natively integrated with the Seedooh Platform and adheres to the same compliant standards of data security and assurance.

Seedooh Founder and CEO, Tom Richter, said he was pleased to be working with Billie, who are helping educate and inform advertisers of the power of Out of Home and growing the sector.

“It's an exciting time for Out of Home in all markets, not least New Zealand, where Billie are making their extensive and specialist expertise available to the rest of the world,” he said.

“This partnership will equip Billie and their clients with secure, accurate and scalable technology to access their verified campaign delivery data without any additional steps in the campaign implementation process”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Seedooh on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 