Motorsport Legend Greg Murphy To Join Allied Petroleum

When it comes to keeping New Zealand moving, you need someone experienced in the driving seat; and who better than New Zealand’s very own motorsport icon, Greg Murphy, to take the wheel!

Allied Petroleum is delighted to announce the Kiwi motorsport legend is set to join the company as an ambassador. This exciting relationship will see two Kiwi legends in their fields partnering to make sure there’s always enough fuel in New Zealand’s tank.

No matter where you are in New Zealand – from the far north to the deep south – town, country or highway, Allied Petroleum has the fuel supply to keep things moving. Having reliable fuel on-site or ready access to it can be the difference between delivering on a job or being left high and dry. Without reliable fuel, you’re nowhere.

Murphy says teaming up with Allied Petroleum was based on his respect for the company and holding the same beliefs when it came to delivering and providing performance.

“I knew Allied Petroleum had strong company values before this relationship came to fruition,” he says.

“When the opportunity presented to work with them, it was a pretty easy decision to make. Working with a Kiwi company looking after other Kiwis and their needs – it doesn't get better than that.”

For nearly 30 years, Allied Petroleum has been committed to steadfast service and strong relationships. The company is New Zealand's total fuel solutions provider. It offers reliable bulk fuel delivery, advanced storage solutions, a 24/7 nationwide fuel stop network, and world-class lubricants.

The company owns a large delivery fleet and has experienced drivers located across New Zealand, which means fuel can always be safely delivered when and where it’s needed.

Allied Petroleum GM Alastair Tennent says he is thrilled to welcome Greg to the Allied Petroleum “pit crew” and was looking forward to sharing in his unique perspectives.

“Greg’s four Bathurst wins and more than 400 V8 Supercar race starts certainly make a great case for knowing the importance of having a reliable fuel and lubricants supply.”

The partnership would see Allied Petroleum’s services promoted in areas where they were most needed, assisted by Murphy’s expert knowledge and industry experience, Tennent says.

The past two years of navigating a global pandemic had proved it was now – more than ever – vital that businesses keep their operations as nimble as possible. A reliable fuel supply is a must for making this happen.

“We’ve seen a significant surge during the past 18 months in demand for our services, which is a reflection of businesses recognising that reliable service is critical, particularly when the pandemic has put a strain on the delivery of a wide variety of services across many industries,” Tennent says.

Allied Petroleum is a fully owned subsidiary of the Southland-based HWR Group.

