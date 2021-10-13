Kiwi Podcast Celebrates NZ Tourism Award Finalists

In a year when tourism is struggling under the challenges of further Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns, impacting school holiday travel from our biggest market when all we have is domestic, it’s nice to be able to celebrate some of the success stories that have come out of the last 12-18 months.

And that’s exactly what The Destinate NZ Show podcast is doing. In a 12-part series, the podcast will feature all NZ Tourism Award finalists for 2021 with new episodes being released every Wednesday morning.

Podcast host Michelle Caldwell said it was a ‘no brainer’ when it came to being able to introduce these fabulous businesses to the wider community via her weekly podcast. “Covid has thrown a huge curveball at our industry and with the awards being postponed for a couple of months, it gave us time to pull this special series together and tell the finalists’ stories. More times than not, we tend to only hear from the winners, and we know how much work goes into pulling these awards entries together, so it felt like the right thing to do to showcase everyone,” Michelle said.

The Destinate NZ Show was a lockdown project of Michelle’s in 2020 and was originally planned as an idea for the company she was working with. After being made redundant, Michelle decided to launch the then bi-weekly podcast sharing her marketing tips and ideas with her audience of tourism industry professionals. After a few months, she invited good friend and fellow tourism industry colleague Lisa Chambers to join her as a co-host and the rest is history.

“We’ve been able to communicate with so many of our industry leaders at a time when it was challenging to get together, but at the same time be able to pull some really positive stories and ideas from our guests to share with our listeners,” said Lisa.

Past guests have included TECNZ CEO Lynda Keen, Cruise NZ Chair Debs Summers, Making Trax’ Jezza Williams, and YHA’s Brian Westwood to name just a few. “One of the best things about our industry is the fact everyone is happy to share their stories of success, how they’ve broken through challenges, and we try to impart a few tips in each episode that will hopefully resonate with our listeners,” says Michelle.

The Tourism Awards special series will continue ‘until we’ve run out of finalists’, until the Awards Ceremony in late November, with five episodes already live. The podcast can be found on all the major podcast platforms by searching for Destinate NZ or by following the links on the Destinate NZ website.

