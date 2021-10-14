Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sporty Slashes Payment Processing Fees To 1%

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Sportsground

New Zealand owned sports technology company, Sportsground Limited, has announced a major reduction in the costs associated with people participating in Kiwi sport.

Sportsground Limited provides the Sporty.co.nz platform, used by over 3,500 sports clubs, associations, and schools across New Zealand to register over 500,000 people each year into organised sport.

The Sporty.co.nz platform lets organisations accept payments online and now supports Stripe and POLi as additional payment options. The transaction fee for Stripe is 2.9% + $0.30c and the fee for payments processed through POLi is 1% + GST.

CEO Mike Purchas stated, “The last year has been tough on sport. Many clubs and associations are struggling financially, so we’re pleased to have found a way to reduce a significant ongoing cost for them.”

“We’re especially excited about the exclusive partnership between Sporty and POLi. Not only does this reduce payment processing fees to 1% + GST, but since most sports organisations are not-for-profits, their total fee is capped at $1 + GST per transaction. This tiny rate is huge news,” Purchas said.

POLi has been operating in New Zealand since 2007, and is managed by Master Distributor, Merco Limited. POLi Payments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia Post.

Director of Merco, Jeff Skidmore, says “We’ve watched Sporty evolve to become the leader in web solutions for managing sports organisations over the same period that POLi has led online debit payments. We’re thrilled to help Sporty bring such massive savings to Kiwi sport.”

Purchas added, “Recently we announced our release of SuperCRM Member Management solution free to clubs for sports administration and communication. Today’s reduction in payment processing fees represents another major milestone in driving costs out of community sport.”

More information is available at www.sportspay.co.nz and www.sporty.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sportsground on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 