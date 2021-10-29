Flex Fitness Quick To Embrace NZ Government’s New Vaccination Requirements For Gyms

New Zealand owned and operated fitness chain, Flex Fitness, has been quick to embrace the Government’s new vaccination certification requirements announced on Tuesday. With close to 20,000 members located across the country, the franchisee group has been eagerly awaiting news on the Government’s proposed upcoming traffic light system, and what this might mean for the fitness industry.

“We’re really pleased to have some clarity around future plans that we can now start working through with each of our individual club owners,” said Nathan McAnnalley, General Manager for Flex Fitness New Zealand. “Our teams have been quick to see the positive impact of these changes for their businesses, their communities, and for the overall health and wellbeing of the nation”.

Owner of two Auckland-based Flex Fitness gyms, Leo Kane, advised “We’ve been hanging out for a long-term solution that will enable us to remain open, safely, and get revenue flowing back into our business.”

“We’ve been closed for around six months over the last two years and that’s had a big impact not just on our business but on our community. Getting staff and members back in the gyms will have a tremendous impact on people’s mental health and physical wellbeing - and that’s exactly what we need to start moving forward again,” said Leo

