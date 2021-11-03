Kit Arkwright Named As Ceo Of Beef + Lamb New Zealand Inc

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Inc (BLNZ Inc) has appointed Kit Arkwright as the organisation’s new chief executive.

Kit Arkwright

Mr Arkwright, who has been fulfilling the role of acting CEO during the recruitment process, has been with the organisation since 2017, most recently as General Manager – Marketing.

Prior to working for BLNZ Inc, he worked in the UK for Great British Racing – the central promotional body for the British horseracing industry – tasked with marketing the sport to the British public.

He succeeds Rod Slater, who retired earlier in the year after 27 years in the role.

Fred Hellaby, chairman of BLNZ Inc, said: “On behalf of the board, I am very pleased to appoint Kit who, during his time with the organisation, has demonstrated his understanding of the industry and his creative approach to advancing its position in the minds of consumers. I look forward to working with Kit and his team as we mark a new era for Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

“I’d also like to thank Rod Slater for his 27 years of service to the organisation, he has made Beef + Lamb New Zealand a household name and has a remarkable track record of achievements under his belt.”

Mr Arkwright said: “Beef + Lamb New Zealand was founded on an ethos of industry-wide collaboration and has built a reputation for creativity and punching above its weight. It is a great honour to be appointed CEO and carry on the legacy of this talented organisation.

“There is no doubt there are challenges facing the sector, but we also know roughly nine out of every 10 Kiwi households are tucking into delicious, succulent, juicy, flavoursome New Zealand-produced, grass-fed beef and lamb. And what’s more, they love it. They like eating beef and lamb, they like cooking with it and when they eat it, they feel good about how it fuels their body. There is much to be optimistic about and I look forward to what the future holds.”

