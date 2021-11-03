Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kit Arkwright Named As Ceo Of Beef + Lamb New Zealand Inc

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 11:30 am
Press Release: Beef And Lamb NZ

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Inc (BLNZ Inc) has appointed Kit Arkwright as the organisation’s new chief executive.

Kit Arkwright

Mr Arkwright, who has been fulfilling the role of acting CEO during the recruitment process, has been with the organisation since 2017, most recently as General Manager – Marketing.

Prior to working for BLNZ Inc, he worked in the UK for Great British Racing – the central promotional body for the British horseracing industry – tasked with marketing the sport to the British public.

He succeeds Rod Slater, who retired earlier in the year after 27 years in the role.

Fred Hellaby, chairman of BLNZ Inc, said: “On behalf of the board, I am very pleased to appoint Kit who, during his time with the organisation, has demonstrated his understanding of the industry and his creative approach to advancing its position in the minds of consumers. I look forward to working with Kit and his team as we mark a new era for Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

“I’d also like to thank Rod Slater for his 27 years of service to the organisation, he has made Beef + Lamb New Zealand a household name and has a remarkable track record of achievements under his belt.”

Mr Arkwright said: “Beef + Lamb New Zealand was founded on an ethos of industry-wide collaboration and has built a reputation for creativity and punching above its weight. It is a great honour to be appointed CEO and carry on the legacy of this talented organisation.

“There is no doubt there are challenges facing the sector, but we also know roughly nine out of every 10 Kiwi households are tucking into delicious, succulent, juicy, flavoursome New Zealand-produced, grass-fed beef and lamb. And what’s more, they love it. They like eating beef and lamb, they like cooking with it and when they eat it, they feel good about how it fuels their body. There is much to be optimistic about and I look forward to what the future holds.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Beef And Lamb NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 