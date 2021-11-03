Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kyle Arnold: NZ SEO Specialist Publishes A Guide To Getting Found On Google

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 4:33 pm
Press Release: HyperWeb

Kyle Arnold from HyperWeb has recently published a detailed article on MYOB catered towards small business SEO and helping businesses to better understand the process of getting their websites found in Google with the help of search engine optimisation (SEO).

“Being able to be found online is more important now than ever for a small business. There are many ways to connect ‘digitally’ with your customers, and one of the more powerful methods is through Google Search.”

As more businesses are moving online and seeing the true value of being able to be found, this article acts as a great insight into what that process involves.

“I wanted to provide something that was of value to the readers of MYOB, and even though it turned out to be a much larger, and longer piece of content to complete, I think there are many people who would benefit from this as a good starting point for improving their SEO.

I tried to keep it relatively easy to understand and follow - because SEO can be a tricky thing to grasp. Within the article I provided tools that I use every day, along with ways that people can calculate what value SEO would bring to their business so they can determine if it is right for them to focus on now or in the future.”

Kyle Arnold has been an active member in various community groups that focus on business growth, and offers useful advice around SEO. He has also recently been featured in Stuff NZ with an article about beating Google’s algorithm - another piece catered towards small business.

Kyle Arnold is an SEO specialist based in Auckland, New Zealand. He provides a range of services including SEO consulting, link building, and done for you SEO services.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from HyperWeb on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 