Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Self-reporting Issues To FMA Does Not Provide Immunity From Litigation

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - has laid its expectations for how firms under its supervision should deal with the regulator when day-to-day interactions evolve in the event of an enforcement process.

Karen Chang, FMA Head of Enforcement and acting General Counsel, said in a speech today*: “It’s critical that industry should not be surprised by our approach to regulation, supervision and enforcement. That’s why we strive to set visible expectations on how we implement the laws within our jurisdiction, our expectations for good conduct, and our enforcement strategy.”

Ms Chang set out three key areas that should be a priority for every firm that holds a licence with the FMA (or will do in future, under the Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill):

  • Self-reporting incidents or issues to the FMA;
  • Remediation – fixing issues and errors with customers in a timely way; and
  • Addressing inadvertent misconduct issues.

Financial services firms have discovered an increasing number of issues since the joint reviews of banks and life insurers by the FMA and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in 2018/19. Ms Chang reiterated what the FMA considers to be best practice for informing the regulator when things go wrong.

“The right way involves promptly informing your Board, self-reporting to the FMA, and ensuring timely remediation and communication with customers. While entities may be tempted to wait until they have fully unraveled problems before making first contact with the FMA or their customers, we urge you to prioritise early engagement and stopping the harm.

“You can be confident that the choices made by an entity after discovering the problem will be relevant to the FMA’s enforcement response and will often colour how we view the entity’s overall conduct. At the same time, self-reporting cannot provide immunity from litigation, especially if the issues are significant, systemic or have led to customer harm.

“The nature of the underlying misconduct itself will always be the driving factor in assessing the appropriate response. The more serious the misconduct – to consumers or to the market - the more likely we will take strong enforcement action, irrespective of how it was reported. And that makes sense, for any law enforcement agency. A confession does not absolve responsibility.

“Delayed, incomplete self-reporting is considered an aggravating factor. So, it’s not just the fact of the self-reporting which is important, but also the manner.”

Given the length of time that the Financial Markets Conduct Act has been in force, firms should not be surprised that the FMA will take enforcement action when there are issues that reveal egregious conduct, or system errors that should have been fixed early, or products that remained on market when they were no longer fit for purpose, Ms Chang said.

In closing, Ms Chang reminded the industry of the purpose for the relationships between financial services firms and their customers, and the relationship between those firms and the regulator.

“We all want New Zealanders to have trust and confidence in the financial services they receive. That means investing in systems that put customer interests first and showing a willingness to deal with the regulator in a way that is open, transparent and engaged. And this doesn’t need to break down when it gets to the pointy end of the enforcement stick. While investigations and cases will come and go – this relationship endures.”

*Karen Chang was invited by Minter Ellison Rudd Watts to speak to an audience of financial service firms.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 