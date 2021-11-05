Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SBS Chairman Announces Appointment Of New SBS Group CEO

Friday, 5 November 2021, 12:55 pm
Press Release: SBS

The SBS Chairman, Joe O’Connell today announced the appointment of Mark McLean to the role of SBS Group CEO following the recent resignation of Shaun Drylie.

Mark has been a member of the SBS team for over 10 years, over this time he has held the roles of Chief Risk Officer, Acting Interim CEO and most recently has headed up the Branch Network, Contact Centre, Marketing and Customer Insight divisions as General Manager Member Experience as well as sitting on the board of SBS Bank’s subsidiary company, Finance Now Ltd.

Originally from Southland, Mark is a well-respected member of the community in both Southland and Otago. He brings a wealth of business experience and knowledge through his working career prior to SBS, including international banking leadership roles in Europe and Asia.

As a long-serving member of the SBS Bank Senior Management team, Mark has been heavily involved in developing and delivering the SBS strategy. The SBS Board believes that his appointment will ensure the organisation has continuity and ongoing momentum in terms of execution of our future direction and strategy.

SBS Chairman Joe O’Connell said, “Mark has had a very broad exposure within the SBS Group which gives him a well-balanced understanding of SBS and what makes us unique. He has an undeniable passion for SBS, he believes strongly that member ownership is important and that being a mutual sets us apart. We believe Mark is a real asset to the organisation and have every confidence that his leadership will ensure the continued growth and success of SBS into the future.

Mark McLean said “I’m excited to be taking on the role of SBS Group CEO and for the future of the organisation. When I started at SBS in 2011 I knew that I had joined a special organisation and my passion for providing the very best experience for our members has never waned. Being a member-owned bank is pretty unique and we’ll continue to keep our members at the heart of everything we do.”

Mark will remain in his current position as GM Member Experience until December when current SBS Group CEO Shaun Drylie leaves the organisation after 5 years to be closer to family and business interests in Canterbury.

