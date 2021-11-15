Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Liquorice Fields New Additions To Strong Starting Line Up

Monday, 15 November 2021, 8:49 am
Press Release: Liquorice

Less than six months on from launch, new talent and content agency Liquorice is supplementing its offering with some of New Zealand’s best-known sports and fitness personalities.

The newest allsorts to Liquorice’s line-up include Silver Ferns stalwart Ameliaranne Ekenasio, NZ Sevens immortal DJ Forbes, Black Caps legend Grant Elliott (aka ‘the Hairy Javelin’), Black Fern and Olympian Niall Williams, former rugby player and Lion King stage star Nick Afoa and famed fitness guru Amber Reid.

Agency co-founder Gina Williams-Folau says each athlete offers a finely honed and highly sought-after skillset alongside a strong, organic following.

“These incredible competitors are all elite in their respective fields, but the power of their personal brands transcend sport and fitness.

“From Ameliaranne’s relatability and real talk, to Grant’s work on the speaking circuit, each and every one of these creators has cultivated a strong community on social, defining what it means to be a person of influence,” says Gina.

The new roster adds to an already diverse and gifted talent offering from Liquorice, championing industries including fashion, food, business, beauty, parenting and comedy. The agency represents the likes of NZ Lockdown Memes, Millie Elder-Holmes, Kiwi Birth Tales and Jess Molina.

“Expanding the Liquorice talent pool is an important step in creating a one-stop-shop for quality, accountable influencers and content creators,” says Gina.

“Health-conscious Kiwis are tapping into social channels more than ever for inspiration, and our new sporting individuals offer fresh, original audiences for brands to reach and engage with.”

