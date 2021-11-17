Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Jewel In The Crown

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: Bayleys

This dream come true property presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build your vision of a perfect coastal lifestyle on a stunning, near-blank canvas.

This truly remarkable coastal jewel is spread over 11ha hectares of breathtaking absolute waterfront on the Ti Point headland opposite Omaha Beach, north of Auckland.

It sits proudly on its own headland in the beautiful retreat of Whangateau Harbour, with deep water anchorage, a stunning coastal aspect and direct water access.

The fact this property has changed ownership only twice previously, since 1880, is testament to how special it is, and what a unique, life-changing opportunity it presents for new owners.

The property, at 203 Ti Point Road, is in one title, including an impressive 700m of waterfront, made up of 400m of open ocean frontage and 300m of the secluded and stunning Whangateau Harbour.

But it’s not just about the dramatic coastal location and the beautiful sunsets that come with it. The largely flat contoured site, with some gentle slopes, also comprises landscaped pasture, native coastal forest including puriri trees and magnificent old pohutukawa, as well as an olive grove with more than 200 olive trees, planted in 2009-10 and producing award-winning olive oil.

The property also includes fully-fenced stock yards divided into seven paddocks and two horse pens all with access to reticulated water. It also falls inside the Dome Valley rain shadow meaning plenty of sunshine and less rain.

Bayleys Auckland Central special projects, lifestyle and waterfront salesperson John, says the Ti Point Road property is a true jewel in the crown for coastal opportunities.

“Properties like this one very rarely become available. Not only is it in a magnificent coastal location on its own point, right across from Omaha, it is almost a blank canvas. You can take all that beautiful waterfront land and add so much value by turning it into your own vision of a perfect lifestyle.”

Greenwood is marketing the property jointly with Kellie Bissett of Bayleys Matakana, inviting expressions of interests from prospective buyers before Thursday, December 16.

The successful buyer will have the comfort of a custom-built, three-bedroom barn-style home to occupy while planning their vision for the property.

Multiple building sites exist around the site, and consent had already been given for a large home to be built overlooking Omaha Split.

“The property is naturally incredibly beautiful, but the potential to add value here is outstanding. It’s the kind of property that inspires you to build a legacy that will benefit not just you, but generations of your family in the future,” Greenwood says.

Kellie Bissett adds that the property benefits from its west-facing aspect over Omaha Bay to capture stunning sunsets over Whangateau Harbour, which also provides sandy swimming coves from the property and access to Ti Point jetty for your boat.

“This property offers the potential for an impeccable lifestyle that comes from being not just on the coast, but almost surrounded by the sea. But, crucially, it’s also really close and connected to the local community, and Auckland.”

The Ti Point road property is conveniently located five minutes from Leigh Village, 10 minutes from Matakana, and 20 minutes to Omaha. It’s also just a short 60-minute commute to Auckland by car, or 15 minutes by helicopter.

Bissett says: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to own something very special and add to it by building the life you’ve always dreamed of.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 