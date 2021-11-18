Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Media Release From The Electricity Networks Association

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: Electricity Networks Association

Electricity networks are heartened by Commerce Commission recognition of industry efforts to support decarbonisation, said Graeme Peters, chief executive of the Electricity Networks Association (ENA).

The Commission today published a summary of electricity distribution businesses’ asset management plans in the context of preparing for an expected surge in electricity consumption and mass uptake of new technologies such as electric vehicles.

It found nearly all lines companies or electricity distribution businesses (EDBs) reported action taken or planned in preparation for the future, with some going further and embedding decarbonisation into their strategic objectives.

“The findings reflect the high levels of awareness among lines companies that New Zealand is on the cusp of a sea change in how people generate, store, and use electricity. Lines companies are a key part of supporting this exciting transformation.

“This universal view is reflected in EDBs already improving their networks and systems to prepare for greater use of electricity to displace climate-change causing fossil fuels. Examples include increasing visibility of low-voltage networks, electric vehicle charging trials, load shifting, and supporting non-network solutions which don’t require more poles and wires.

“While the Commission’s review accurately summarises network companies planning at this point in time, network companies aren’t resting on their laurels. They know there is more work ahead to support a predicted doubling of electricity by 2050, the target date for reducing net emissions of most greenhouse gases to zero.

This work is not limited to lines companies. Government also has a significant role by ensuring that modern regulation supports the electricity sector in enabling decarbonisation.

“ENA is supportive of efforts by the Commission to ensure the regulatory settings for lines businesses are fit for purpose to facilitate New Zealand’s new energy future, and we look forward to more constructive engagement on this topic.”

Among its full membership by lines companies, ENA is supporting collaboration and cooperation to enable the low-carbon future through work streams such as the Network Transformation Roadmap. The first version of the roadmap, published in 2019, is being updated to a new version launched next year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Electricity Networks Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>



Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 