Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Renewable Electricity Key To An Efficient Climate Transition

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 1:26 pm
Press Release: ERANZ

 

“The Ministry for the Environment’s draft Emission Reductions Plan highlights the key role of electricity in reducing New Zealand’s carbon emissions,” Electricity Retailers’ Association Chief Executive Cameron Burrows says.

“We support the 2050 emissions reduction targets, and our submission focuses is on how New Zealand can deliver the best transition for Kiwis. That means a transition that delivers on emissions reductions at the lowest possible cost and one that doesn’t leave any households or businesses behind.

“New Zealand has a highly performing electricity sector that is positioned to help other areas of New Zealand’s economy to decarbonise, particularly transport and industrial process heat. There is the opportunity for significant carbon savings in these areas with the right signals and policy support.

“Our electricity is the 10th cheapest in the developed world, which makes it easier to switch from carbon intensive activities to renewable power – so it isn’t just what’s best for the planet but what’s best for you and your back pocket.

“We want to work collaboratively with Government on agile and flexible regulatory frameworks and policy settings that accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy and deliver fair, equitable and inclusive outcomes,” Mr Burrows says

Key areas of focus for the Electricity Retailers’ Association in the submission are the formation of a nation energy strategy, issues around peak demand and dry year risk, a renewable electricity target, regulatory settings to enable smart grids and distributed energy, and Resource Management Act reform to accelerate renewable energy projects

“We place New Zealand electricity users at the heart of the transition. We want to ensure that we’re supporting all Kiwis through this transition and not entrenching existing inequalities or worsening hardship. Everyone needs access to secure and affordable electricity, especially as more activities become reliant on electricity,” Mr Burrows says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ERANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 