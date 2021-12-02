Canadian Content Among Most In-demand Non-US Content With Global Audiences

Canada Media Fund renews partnership with Parrot Analytics to track domestic and international demand for Canadian content

Los Angeles/Toronto, December 1, 2021 - Canadian TV series accounted for 5.2% of the demand share for all non-US content with global audiences, good for the sixth best performance out of more than 80 markets, according to research conducted by Parrot Analytics on behalf of the Canada Media Fund (CMF).

For the twelve-month period November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021, several Canadian series that CMF has funded played a significant role in propping up the overall demand for Canadian content.

During this period, Vikings was the 25th most in-demand show in the world. The series has attracted 38.1 times the audience demand of the average series worldwide, placing it in the top 0.2% of all shows in the world. Schitt's Creek (22.5x), Transplant (18.5x), and Wynonna Earp (14.4x), also had outstanding demand, placing them in the top 2.9% of all shows worldwide.

All these series, other than Transplant, have already ended. This shows they have strong longevity and evergreen appeal to global audiences.

“Gaining insights into the success of content on all platforms is pivotal in this changing media landscape. Parrot Analytics’ insights and global audience demand data give us the required strategic context to help Canadian producers better navigate the global content marketplace,” said Valerie Creighton, President and CEO, CMF.

“Parrot Analytics is proud to continue our partnership with Canada Media Fund, to help showcase how much Canadian content is resonating with global audiences across all platforms with both new and long running series,” said Renee Engelhardt, Global Partner Insights Director at Parrot Analytics.

CMF has partnered with Parrot Analytics since 2019 to provide the Canadian media industry with new data to assess the impact of SVOD channels and new platforms on the Canadian production industry. In addition, having access to Parrot Analytics’ travelability and longevity data, CMF can identify content that travels best to inform the industry and identify new opportunities.

About The Canada Media Fund

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances and promotes the production of Canadian content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voice and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. The CMF receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada’s cable, satellite and IPTV distributors. Please visit cmf-fmc.ca.

About Parrot Analytics:

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. With Parrot Analytics’ DEMAND360 platform, everyone from individual producers and talent to global media powerhouses can access capabilities to help better understand the global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increased subscriber growth and retention. Parrot Analytics has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, São Paulo, and Auckland. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

© Scoop Media