Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Cancels Financial Advice Provider’s Transitional Licence

Monday, 13 December 2021, 9:23 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has cancelled the transitional financial advice provider (FAP) licence of Wisdom House Investment Partners Limited, after its sole financial adviser engaged in serious misconduct at his previous employer.

Wisdom House is solely operated by Mr Yuen Pok (Paul) Loo. He established the business after his contract was terminated by Wellington-based financial services firm FoxPlan Ltd, which was censured by the FMA in July 2021 because, among other breaches, one if its nominated representatives provided services he was not permitted to give. That nominated representative was Mr Loo.

Mr Loo’s misconduct at FoxPlan also included telling his clients that he was an authorised financial adviser when he was not, and invoicing clients for advice using altered FoxPlan invoices so that FoxPlan’s clients would pay him directly – resulting in him misappropriating $36,029.98 from FoxPlan between 4 July 2018 and 4 November 2020. Additionally, Mr Loo wrote investment plans for clients that had not been approved or signed off by the firm.

Mr Loo has subsequently returned the misappropriated funds to FoxPlan and the FMA is not aware of any clients suffering a financial loss because of his misconduct.

Mr Loo’s misconduct was discovered during an FMA monitoring review of FoxPlan. FoxPlan considered that Mr Loo had breached his agency agreement and the firm’s internal policies, which led to his contract being cancelled immediately.

As a result of Mr Loo’s misconduct and the FMA’s enquiries, the FMA was satisfied that Wisdom House’s transitional financial advice provider licence should be cancelled.

Mr Loo did not dispute the facts and acknowledged his misconduct and showed remorse. However, the FMA determined that Mr Loo did not adequately address the regulator’s concerns and is not a fit and proper person to hold the position of director or senior manager due to the serious nature of his misconduct. In addition, the FMA concluded that Wisdom House is likely to contravene its licensee obligations in the future because Mr Loo is the sole director and adviser.

This is the first time the FMA has cancelled a financial advice provider licence.

James Greig, FMA Director of Supervision, said: “Trust in the financial advice sector is imperative and any misconduct that undermines that must be held to account. A licence cancellation is a strong regulatory response and we decided it was necessary in this case to send a strong message of deterrence.”

Wisdom House’s licence was cancelled on 10 December 2021. Mr Loo is informing his clients and affiliated product providers of the licence cancellation.

About transitional FAP licences

From the start of the new financial advice regime on 15 March 2021, anyone who gives regulated financial advice to retail clients must either hold, or operate under, a FAP licence. There are two phases to the licensing process: transitional and full.

Transitional licences took effect from 15 March 2021 and are valid for up to two years.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>



R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 