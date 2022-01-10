Cook Islands Border Opens On Friday

The Cook Islands border opens to New Zealand this Friday 14 January, enabling fully vaccinated Kiwis to travel freely to and from the Cook Islands with no quarantine or isolation at either end of their trip.

Graeme West, General Manager of Cook Islands Tourism Australasia, said excitement levels about Friday’s border opening were high as final preparations were being made to welcome back New Zealand holiday makers for the first time since the borders closed in August.

“Bookings are steady for the summer months and climbing heavily from April onwards,” said Mr West, adding there are some great travel deals currently available online.

He said people in New Zealand are in the very special position of being the only ones able to enjoy the unique privilege of an overseas holiday on a beautiful tropical island without having to quarantine or self-isolate at either end of their trip.

Mr West said the Cook Islands Government has done a stunning job with 99% of the population 12 years and over fully vaccinated. “Booster shots are currently underway and vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years are starting soon.”

Requirements for travel to the Cook Islands from this Friday 14 January 2022 are:

Vaccinated travellers only

All visitors must be aged over 12 years and be fully vaccinated. Once children 5-11 years of age in the Cook Islands and NZ are vaccinated, they will be allowed to visit.

COVID-19 test required before departure

Visitors must take an accredited PCR COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours before departure and show the negative result at departure and on arrival. Travel to Aitutaki is permitted with no further test required for those connecting straight through from Rarotonga, but travellers who are staying any number of days in Rarotonga prior to going to Aitutaki, will be required to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test before boarding their domestic flight.

Contact tracing and pre-arrival forms

Visitors will be required to complete a Cook Islands contact form no more than 96 hours before departing New Zealand. To assist with tracing in the Cook Islands, travellers will be required to download the Cooksafe+ Bluetooth app as well as use their personal Cooksafe QR code card given on arrival.

FAQs for travellers can be found on www.cookislands.travel & will be updated progressively as various protocols are confirmed.

© Scoop Media

