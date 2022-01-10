Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cook Islands Border Opens On Friday

Monday, 10 January 2022, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Cook Islands Tourism Corporation

The Cook Islands border opens to New Zealand this Friday 14 January, enabling fully vaccinated Kiwis to travel freely to and from the Cook Islands with no quarantine or isolation at either end of their trip.

Graeme West, General Manager of Cook Islands Tourism Australasia, said excitement levels about Friday’s border opening were high as final preparations were being made to welcome back New Zealand holiday makers for the first time since the borders closed in August.

“Bookings are steady for the summer months and climbing heavily from April onwards,” said Mr West, adding there are some great travel deals currently available online.

He said people in New Zealand are in the very special position of being the only ones able to enjoy the unique privilege of an overseas holiday on a beautiful tropical island without having to quarantine or self-isolate at either end of their trip.

Mr West said the Cook Islands Government has done a stunning job with 99% of the population 12 years and over fully vaccinated. “Booster shots are currently underway and vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years are starting soon.”

Requirements for travel to the Cook Islands from this Friday 14 January 2022 are:

Vaccinated travellers only

All visitors must be aged over 12 years and be fully vaccinated. Once children 5-11 years of age in the Cook Islands and NZ are vaccinated, they will be allowed to visit.

COVID-19 test required before departure

Visitors must take an accredited PCR COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours before departure and show the negative result at departure and on arrival. Travel to Aitutaki is permitted with no further test required for those connecting straight through from Rarotonga, but travellers who are staying any number of days in Rarotonga prior to going to Aitutaki, will be required to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test before boarding their domestic flight.

Contact tracing and pre-arrival forms

Visitors will be required to complete a Cook Islands contact form no more than 96 hours before departing New Zealand. To assist with tracing in the Cook Islands, travellers will be required to download the Cooksafe+ Bluetooth app as well as use their personal Cooksafe QR code card given on arrival.

FAQs for travellers can be found on www.cookislands.travel & will be updated progressively as various protocols are confirmed.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Cook Islands Tourism Corporation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery
Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.
The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>



ACT: Finance Committee Should Review Changes To Credit Contracts And Consumer Finance Act
ACT Leader David Seymour has written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee, asking it to open an inquiry into the effects of recent changes to the Credit contracts and Consumer Finance Act... More>>



The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>



ComCom: Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services... More>>

ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 