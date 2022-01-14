Kiwis Start 2022 In The Rarotongan Sunshine

New Zealanders are rejoicing with travel to the Cook Islands resuming from today.

Flight NZ946 is scheduled to depart Auckland at 8.45am NZT bound for Rarotonga with Kiwis keen for some R&R, helping give a much-needed boost to the local economy where tourism makes up 75% of Cook Islands GDP.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer David Morgan says the airline has seen strong bookings during January.

“We’re really excited to help Kiwis start 2022 off with some relaxing island time, with strong demand for these flights in January and some seat availability in late January and February for travellers looking for an island escape.

“Also, for our customers travelling between 20-23 January, we’re trialling our new Economy Works and Works Deluxe breakfast offerings. Customers can expect some tasty delights like fresh pastries, vegetarian frittatas and breakfast wraps all served in sustainable bagasse serviceware.

In 2019, almost 110,000 New Zealanders headed to Rarotonga. With New Zealanders comprising two-thirds of all visitors to the Cook Islands and tourism being the mainstay of the economy, the resumption of quarantine free travel between the nations is a welcome sight.

Air New Zealand is offering a daily service between Auckland and Rarotonga. Flights are on sale at www.airnz.co.nz. Air New Zealand will continue to monitor demand and adjust the schedule where possible.

Per Cook Islands Government requirements, New Zealand travellers must be fully vaccinated.

© Scoop Media

