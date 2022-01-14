Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Start 2022 In The Rarotongan Sunshine

Friday, 14 January 2022, 6:42 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

New Zealanders are rejoicing with travel to the Cook Islands resuming from today.

Flight NZ946 is scheduled to depart Auckland at 8.45am NZT bound for Rarotonga with Kiwis keen for some R&R, helping give a much-needed boost to the local economy where tourism makes up 75% of Cook Islands GDP.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer David Morgan says the airline has seen strong bookings during January.

“We’re really excited to help Kiwis start 2022 off with some relaxing island time, with strong demand for these flights in January and some seat availability in late January and February for travellers looking for an island escape.

“Also, for our customers travelling between 20-23 January, we’re trialling our new Economy Works and Works Deluxe breakfast offerings. Customers can expect some tasty delights like fresh pastries, vegetarian frittatas and breakfast wraps all served in sustainable bagasse serviceware.

In 2019, almost 110,000 New Zealanders headed to Rarotonga. With New Zealanders comprising two-thirds of all visitors to the Cook Islands and tourism being the mainstay of the economy, the resumption of quarantine free travel between the nations is a welcome sight.

Air New Zealand is offering a daily service between Auckland and Rarotonga. Flights are on sale at www.airnz.co.nz. Air New Zealand will continue to monitor demand and adjust the schedule where possible.

Per Cook Islands Government requirements, New Zealand travellers must be fully vaccinated.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery
Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.
The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>



ACT: Finance Committee Should Review Changes To Credit Contracts And Consumer Finance Act
ACT Leader David Seymour has written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee, asking it to open an inquiry into the effects of recent changes to the Credit contracts and Consumer Finance Act... More>>



The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>



ComCom: Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services... More>>

ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 