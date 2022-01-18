Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PaySauce Accelerates Recurring Revenue Growth To 67% YoY

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 12:30 pm
Press Release: PaySauce

Employment fintech PaySauce (NZX:PYS) is pleased to report continued strong growth for the quarter with recurring revenue up 67% year on year and 22% quarter on quarter.

Quarterly Recurring RevenueFY22 Q3FY21 Q3Change
Oct - Dec ‘21Oct - Dec ‘20% YoY
PaySauce$887K$569K54%
SmoothPay$62K[1]-N/A
Total Recurring Revenue$949K$569K67%

Total recurring revenue includes both PaySauce processing fees and interest income as well as SmoothPay subscription revenue for the quarter from October to December 2021. The key driver of the growth was PaySauce processing fees, up 57% YoY, the third consecutive quarter of accelerated growth, following the 44% YoY and 45% YoY increases for the quarters to June and September respectively. The growth comes from consistent growth in PaySauce customer numbers (38% YoY) and increased average processing fees (17% YoY) following a price increase in the quarter.

Payroll Customers
as at 31 December		FY22 Q3FY21 Q3Change
Dec ‘21Dec ‘20% YoY
PaySauce4,5113,27438%
SmoothPay1,382-N/A
Total Payroll Customers5,8933,27480%


CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne said that the careful strategic decisions made earlier in the year to adjust PaySauce’s packages and increase pricing are playing out:

“Our existing customers continue to recognise the value that PaySauce adds to their business and have supported the changes across the board.

I’m also extremely pleased to see new customer growth for PaySauce at 38% YoY, testament to the solid reputation we have in the market, built on our sustained focus on product innovation and awesome customer service.

These key factors mean we’ve exceeded 20% quarterly growth for two consecutive quarters.”

Customers’ Employee Numbers as at 31 DecFY22 Q3FY21 Q3Change
Oct - Dec ‘21Oct - Dec ‘20% YoY
PaySauce25,19017,94440%
SmoothPay38,473--
Total Employees63,66317,944255%

KEY YEAR-ON-YEAR PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER

PaySauce processing fee revenue up 57% YoY to $827K

Total recurring revenue up 67% YoY to $949K

Customers using the PaySauce platform up 38% YoY to 4,511

Total customers (inc SmoothPay) up 80% YoY to 5,893

For more information about the quarter results to 31 December 2021, please contact investor@paysauce.com.

ABOUT PAYSAUCE

PaySauce is a SaaS fintech platform providing solutions for people at work in 14 jurisdictions across the Asia-Pacific region. We give employers the technology to digitally onboard, pay and manage employees from any device. Our platform includes rosters, mobile timesheets, payroll calculations, banking integration, automated payments, PAYE ling, labour costing, automated general ledger entries and digital employment contracts.

www.paysauce.com

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from PaySauce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Campaign For NZ Coastal Tankers : Says Fuel Security At Risk
Three unions representing New Zealand shipping crews are mounting a united campaign to protect New Zealand’s fuel security and save New Zealand coastal tankers... More>>



Tourism: Travel Bubble With Cook Islands Resumes
Cook Islands tourism restarts today, ending a five-month border closure due to COVID-19. Graeme West, General Manager Australasia for Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, said today’s first flight of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to the Cook Islands is very significant... More>>

Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery
Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.
The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>



Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>

Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>



ComCom: Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 