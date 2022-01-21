Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chartscape Automates Turning Charts Into Wall Art For Investors

A share market investment is more than just a squiggly line. It’s riding the ups and downs, highs and lows of the market. There’s inherent skill (and some luck) involved in when we buy and when we sell and the results can potentially have a big influence on our financial wellbeing.

“Chartscape believes that making good investment decisions is something to be celebrated and deserves to be remembered in a tangible way. In collaboration with talented designers and programmers, Chartscape helps memorialise investment decisions by turning the charts of 140,000 stocks and crypto around the world into a customised memento in the form of wall art (or a screen saver, postcard or whatever else you want to use the artwork for),” explains Co-Founder Adrian Falvey.

The platform is now live after months of collaboration in lockdown between Adrian, a serial entrepreneur and founder, and Co-Founder Kieran Simpson, a seasoned full stack developer.

Both Co-Founders are a huge advocate of the ‘financial independence’ movement and are avid investors. “For those of us who live and breathe the stock market, we all have our favourite trades. When we bought Tesla at $49 and sold at $800 a few years later. Or when we made 18% on Bitcoin in a 2-day window. When we back a winner, it should be celebrated and it should be remembered. Making a Chartscape of your trade is the chance to discreetly reward yourself for your risk and shrewd decision making,” adds Falvey.

Being self-funded was important to Chartscape who made it a goal to prove that "Everyday tech people can use their skills to achieve financial independence by building smart, creative products and without needing millions of dollars or hiring hundreds of people. Chartscape is all about modestly celebrating success and this ethos extends to how we run the business," says Adrian.

In line with this, the pair aim to ensure that company profits are directed back to those who put the most effort into helping them create the platform. “We want to give artists and creatives the chance to get a piece of the action of financial trading. We pay a commission to artists who contribute their works to Chartscape,” explains Falvey.

Having worked with NZ illustrator Sara Ransley to launch the first four categories of artwork options - automotive, technology, resources and space - the pair hope to attract additional artists keen on seeing their work used on the platform.

The platform has proven popular with day traders so far since ‘soft launch’; with Chartscape hoping to target brokerage houses and trading firms next by offering them a Chartscape service for their customers. “Customer engagement from these firms is often a case of the ‘same ol’ PDF and report quarterly. Imagine your portfolio update in the form of an (easy to understand) artwork!” says Falvey.

Elegant flexing, anyone?

See: https://chartscape.app/

