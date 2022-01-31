Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CITIC Telecom CPC Appointment Of New Chief Executive Officer

Monday, 31 January 2022, 8:17 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC Telecom", "the Group", SEHK: 1883), is pleased to announce that Mr. Brook Wong (Ching Wa, WONG), Vice President of CITIC Telecom has been appointed to the additional role of Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC effective 1st February, 2022, succeeds Mr. Esmond Li who has decided to retire and step down from CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC after over 20 years of service in the Group.

"Mr. Wong has long been a visionary in telecommunications, applying his tremendous insight, depth of experience, and passion for technology to the cause of creating the innovative and intelligent future," said Mr. Frank Cai, Vice Chairman of CITIC Telecom CPC. "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Wong to CITIC Telecom CPC, and I'm confident that he will lead the team to continue pursuing our motto "Innovation Never Stops" and to win in this fast changing, dynamic industry. I believe that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise."

Mr. Wong is the Vice President of CITIC Telecom, overseeing China market since 2008. He has extensive leadership experience working with various telecommunications companies. An expert in developing and executing strategies for the Greater China market. His ability to see the big picture, from crucial market development to macro strategic perspectives, will be invaluable to CITIC Telecom CPC's customers.

"I am honored and truly proud to be appointed to lead CITIC Telecom CPC. Under all the former managements' leadership and accomplishments, together with its innovation, technology and talents, it lays a solid foundation for a leading DICT service partner around the globe. We are committed to delivering the most innovative and intelligent solutions to propel the ICT industry forward," said Mr. Wong. "Over the 14 years I have worked at CITIC Telecom, I have seen the many ways in which our people, product and service creating a rapid growing and innovative company. I look forward to working closely with the management and the team, to continue promoting our company culture of "Unity, Collaboration, Tolerance and Caring", to lead and accelerate CITIC Telecom CPC to be "Best-in-class Global-Local Intelligent DICT Service Partner", to foster customer-oriented corporate culture, create win-win situation with our partners, and strive for new heights."

