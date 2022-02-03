Phased Opening Of Borders Opportunity To Get Back To Normal

It’s not going to happen overnight, but it will happen, much to the relief of thousands of families and businesses seeking critical skills as Government progressively opens our borders from February 27 to vaccinated travellers who will by-pass MIQ and self-isolate instead.

“The reconnection plan will be about managing and mitigating risks with the support of safeguards from strict testing regimes to healthcare support for the New Zealanders and key visa holders arriving over the coming months,” Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett said.

“The measured opening will bolster economic recovery and begin addressing worker shortages in order to give us the best opportunity to get back to a sense of normal, join the rest of the world, rebuild relationships with customers and suppliers and acquire the skills which are constraining growth and productivity.”

Mr Barnett said access to critical skills, particularly in the health, IT, manufacturing, construction, food production and education sectors, is overdue and most welcome.

Under the plan vaccinated Kiwis from Australia will be the first arrivals from the end of February, then citizens from other countries, critical workers, students and other visitors in stages from March through to fully opening by October.

“This is a new era to live with the virus and give New Zealand the booster it needs to rebuild our attractiveness and competitiveness as a great place to invest in, trade with, visit, live, work and play in,” he said.

