Lower Hutt Based Fashion Label DOBRE Presents Their Collection Showcased At MIROMODA

DOBRE is promoting their virtual fashion run by #MIROMODA held on the 9th February 2022 at Auckland’s - WeAreIndigo in Pollen St, Ponsonby.

The DOBRE team: Nataliya Stepura and Mitch Manuel have recently returned from MIROMODA’s (Māori Fashion Show) virtual show in Auckland as part of an ensemble of eight fashion designers show-casing their eight collection pieces - combined with a young team of Whitecliffe designers and college students who won a place to promote their own one piece collection for the catwalk.

Stepura and Manuel first appeared at the 2019 MIROMODA show in Wellington at the Michael Fowler Centre and New Zealand Fashion Week as ‘Emerging Designers’.

“Koru prints in kaleidoscope patterns were the key feature of this collection, which included a number of eye-catching pieces including an orange coat with tailored back detailing and a really fun pair of turquoise overalls”.

https://fashionz.co.nz/event/miromoda-nzfw-2019

In February 2022, were a returning dynamic duo as ‘Established Designers’ with Māori fashion show - MIROMODA’ with a newly created DOBRE.

“Our vision is to create timeless high quality creative and technical designs that redefine the way we approach everyday clothing. We want our art pieces in every wardrobe.”

- Nataliya Stepura, Fashion Designer, DOBRE

“The brand DOBRE has awesome pieces that are anything but standard fare. From gender-fluid collections, a fresh take on shirting and vests with unique reinvented textiles and Art-Deco inspired standouts which their designer gems should be on your radar in 2022.”

- Mitch Manuel, Digital Textile Designer, DOBRE

“DOBRE Fashion is a collaboration between Ukrainian born fashion designer Nataliya Stepura and Cook Island Māori textile designer, Mitchell Manuel.”

https://nzfashionweek.com/dobre-fashion

ABOUT DOBRE

DOBRE is a fashion label established in 2019 and based in Lower Hutt, Wellington, New Zealand.

DOBRE combines the talents of Nataliya Stepura as Creative Director and fashion designer and Mitch Manuel as a digital textile designer who uses reinvented Māori Koru and Kowhaiwhaia for digital repeats.

