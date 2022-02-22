Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lower Hutt Based Fashion Label DOBRE Presents Their Collection Showcased At MIROMODA

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 8:07 pm
Press Release: DOBRE

DOBRE is promoting  their virtual fashion run by #MIROMODA held on the 9th February 2022 at Auckland’s  - WeAreIndigo in Pollen St, Ponsonby.

The DOBRE team: Nataliya Stepura and Mitch Manuel have recently returned from MIROMODA’s (Māori Fashion Show) virtual show in Auckland as part of an ensemble of eight fashion designers show-casing their eight collection pieces - combined with a young team of Whitecliffe designers and college students who won a place to promote their own one piece collection for the catwalk.  

Stepura and Manuel first appeared at the 2019 MIROMODA show in Wellington at the Michael Fowler Centre and New Zealand Fashion Week as ‘Emerging Designers’.

“Koru prints in kaleidoscope patterns were the key feature of this collection, which included a number of eye-catching pieces including an orange coat with tailored back detailing and a really fun pair of turquoise overalls”.

https://fashionz.co.nz/event/miromoda-nzfw-2019

In February 2022, were a returning dynamic duo as ‘Established Designers’ with Māori fashion show - MIROMODA’ with a newly created DOBRE.

“Our vision is to create timeless high quality creative and technical designs that redefine the way we approach everyday clothing. We want our art pieces in every wardrobe.” 

- Nataliya Stepura, Fashion Designer, DOBRE

“The brand DOBRE has awesome pieces that are anything but standard fare. From gender-fluid collections, a fresh take on shirting and vests with unique reinvented textiles and Art-Deco inspired standouts which their designer gems should be on your radar in 2022.”

- Mitch Manuel, Digital Textile Designer, DOBRE

“DOBRE Fashion is a collaboration between Ukrainian born fashion designer Nataliya Stepura and Cook Island Māori textile designer, Mitchell Manuel.”

  https://nzfashionweek.com/dobre-fashion

ABOUT DOBRE

DOBRE is a fashion label established in 2019 and based in Lower Hutt, Wellington, New Zealand.

DOBRE combines the talents of Nataliya Stepura as Creative Director and fashion designer and Mitch Manuel as a digital textile designer who uses reinvented Māori Koru and Kowhaiwhaia for digital repeats.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from DOBRE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2022 – The Bill Comes Due
Westpac’s latest Economic Overview shows that New Zealand has continued to benefit from its strong economic and health response to Covid-19. But the price of that success is becoming apparent, with capacity constraints and higher inflation likely to be a key feature in 2022... More>>


NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>

Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>


PSA: Chief Executive Serious Fraud Office Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Karen Chang to the position of Director and Chief Executive, Serious Fraud Office... More>>

Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 