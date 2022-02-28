Thank You To MIQ Workers - CTU

The Council of Trade Unions has today extended a big thank you to all of the frontline workers who have staffed MIQ over the last two years, acknowledging the immense effort that has gone into keeping New Zealanders safe from COVID-19, says CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“While no country is immune from Omicron and its effects, our frontline workers at MIQ have put in a colossal effort to keep us all safe from COVID-19 over the last few years. It hasn’t been easy but thanks to their hard work, New Zealand has weathered the storm better than almost any other country. We’ve had some of the lowest case numbers, the lowest deaths and one of the strongest economic recoveries.

“The workers who have been on the frontlines in MIQ, helping to staff the facilities, clean them and serve food as well as working as security guards, have been the unsung heroes of our collective fight against the virus.

“Having efficient and well run MIQ facilities in place has meant that hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders have been able to return home during the pandemic, with relatively few cases of the virus escaping into the community. That is a testament to the work of the people involved.

“It’s important that we maintain the capacity to manage the ongoing public health challenges of COVID 19. The skills and expertise of the staff built up through the operation of MIQ remains valuable and should not be lost to New Zealand’s ongoing defence against COVID.

“As the Government announced that with the widespread Omicron outbreak, self isolation is now no longer needed for vaccinated travellers, it’s important that we take a moment to reflect on the huge service that these workers have provided to our country. They have been the ones working hard to hold back the tide, and all of us owe them a debt of thanks,” says Richard Wagstaff.

