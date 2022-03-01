Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kinetik Wellbeing And St John Ambulance Expand Partnership Into New Zealand

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 8:24 am
Press Release: Kinetik Wellbeing

  • Partnership grows internationally after Kinetik Wellbeing raises £200,000 for St John Ambulance in the UK

Redhill, UK, 28th February 2022: Kinetik Wellbeing, the UK company empowering people to take control of their health at home, has today announced its partnership with St John Ambulance New Zealand. The news comes after Kinetik Wellbeing raised over £200,000 for the charity in the UK, the equivalent of training 2,000 volunteers in basic first aid or keeping 50 ambulances on the road.

The partnership sees Kinetik Wellbeing launch a range of home health devices with the goal of building community resilience and enhancing health outcomes. The range includes thermometers, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors and other devices, helping people to monitor and manage their health at home. A donation from every purchase of Kinetik Wellbeing products will go toward St John Ambulance and its work in New Zealand communities.

James Grover, Director at Kinetik Wellbeing, commented: “St John Ambulance and Kinetik Wellbeing have a shared passion for empowering people to look after their health, and we’re thrilled for this engagement to be expanding internationally. We are the only medical device company to work in association with St John Ambulance, which is a huge privilege.”

The Kinetik Wellbeing products are available for purchase from Unichem and Life Pharmacies across New Zealand.

About Kinetik Wellbeing

Kinetik Wellbeing specialise in affordable, quality devices for monitoring and managing personal health from home. Founded in 2008, the company believes that everyone should have access to technology that helps them to stay healthy.

Having partnered with some of the biggest online retailers and pharmacies such as Amazon, Boots, Tesco Pharmacy, Argos, Asda, Superdrug, Nuffield Health and St John’s Ambulance, Kinetik Wellbeing offers a range of healthcare products designed to support the public's health and give the ‘Power to You’.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kinetik Wellbeing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 