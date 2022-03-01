Kinetik Wellbeing And St John Ambulance Expand Partnership Into New Zealand

Partnership grows internationally after Kinetik Wellbeing raises £200,000 for St John Ambulance in the UK

Redhill, UK, 28th February 2022: Kinetik Wellbeing, the UK company empowering people to take control of their health at home, has today announced its partnership with St John Ambulance New Zealand. The news comes after Kinetik Wellbeing raised over £200,000 for the charity in the UK, the equivalent of training 2,000 volunteers in basic first aid or keeping 50 ambulances on the road.

The partnership sees Kinetik Wellbeing launch a range of home health devices with the goal of building community resilience and enhancing health outcomes. The range includes thermometers, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors and other devices, helping people to monitor and manage their health at home. A donation from every purchase of Kinetik Wellbeing products will go toward St John Ambulance and its work in New Zealand communities.

James Grover, Director at Kinetik Wellbeing, commented: “St John Ambulance and Kinetik Wellbeing have a shared passion for empowering people to look after their health, and we’re thrilled for this engagement to be expanding internationally. We are the only medical device company to work in association with St John Ambulance, which is a huge privilege.”

The Kinetik Wellbeing products are available for purchase from Unichem and Life Pharmacies across New Zealand.

About Kinetik Wellbeing

Kinetik Wellbeing specialise in affordable, quality devices for monitoring and managing personal health from home. Founded in 2008, the company believes that everyone should have access to technology that helps them to stay healthy.

Having partnered with some of the biggest online retailers and pharmacies such as Amazon, Boots, Tesco Pharmacy, Argos, Asda, Superdrug, Nuffield Health and St John’s Ambulance, Kinetik Wellbeing offers a range of healthcare products designed to support the public's health and give the ‘Power to You’.

