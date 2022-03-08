Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Building Activity Bounces Back In December 2021

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 8.9 percent in the December 2021 quarter, compared with the September 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Residential building activity rose 5.2 percent in the December 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity rose 16 percent.

“Building activity picked up in the December quarter following the COVID-19-induced dip of 8.4 percent in the September quarter,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

