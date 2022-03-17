Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Earlier Border Opening Welcomed By Methven Business

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 6:54 am
Press Release: Methven Business

16 March

It’s not just Queenstown celebrating the border opening dates announced today.

Skitime in Methven, the Mt Hutt Ski Village, lost almost all its ski season clientele with border closures as they primarily host international visitors.

Peter and Susanne Wood own and run Ski Time and say the support from the local market has been amazing however it’s the international visitors who keep them busy each winter.

“We expect bookings to start coming in immediately,” Peter says. “Many of our guests return year after year and we haven’t seen them for two years now so we are really looking forward to welcoming them back.”

Susanne says they have an awesome team at Ski Time and fortunately everyone has managed to hang in there waiting for this moment.

“The restaurant has been much quieter and we have had to reduce hours and our accommodation has taken a massive hit,” she says “so this is really good news for us, our team and the wider local economy.”

Peter and Susanne expect this winter season to be very busy especially with the added attraction of the new Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa which opened in Methven at the end of last year.

© Scoop Media

