Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GDP Growth And Low Unemployment Show Strength Of NZ Economy

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Today's 5.6% annual GDP growth, the fastest rate since June 2000, shows the resilience of the New Zealand economy, says CTU economist Craig Renney.

"Together with record low unemployment data, the economy appears to have weathered the Alpha and Delta phases of the COVID-19 outbreak in better shape than many of our international peers. It also demonstrates the value of the support provided to the economy during that period.

"On a per capita basis, NZ GDP growth increased by 5%, with growth registered in 13 out of 16 sectors of the economy. Growth was particularly strong in construction, wholesale trade, and retail & accommodation. Public administration grew at a slower rate than growth in the economy overall. Business investment grew by 14.2% annually, and household consumption on durable goods rose 8%.

"With the latest Crown accounts showing that net core Crown debt is lower than forecast, the Government is well-positioned to support the economy if further help is needed. The CTU believes that now is the time to be making the longer-term investments in the economy that will embed that low unemployment rate and create sustainable growth.

"Now is not the time to be using that position to undo the good work to date by cutting essential spending, or by increasing inequality through unfocussed tax cuts."

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 